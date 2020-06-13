Big Horn County sees 2nd COVID-19 death, bringing state total to 19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Another death related to COVID-19 was reported Saturday, bringing the total in Montana to 19.

The man in his 80s was the second to die of COVID-19 in Big Horn County. The death was first reported on the county's COVID-19 response Facebook page.

"We offer our deepest sympathies to his family and friends," the Facebook post reads.

The county saw its first death related to COVID-19 June 5, after which health officials imposed more restrictions on businesses and travel in the county.

The June 5 order allows public health officials to quarantine and isolate people who are infected with or have been exposed to COVID-19. Those who are isolated or quarantined will be asked to sign an agreement with Big Horn County Public Health to maintain quarantine or isolation.

The order requires that: