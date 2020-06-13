Big Horn County sees 2nd COVID-19 death, bringing state total to 19

Another death related to COVID-19 was reported Saturday, bringing the total in Montana to 19.
The man in his 80s was the second to die of COVID-19 in Big Horn County. The death was first reported on the county's COVID-19 response Facebook page.
"We offer our deepest sympathies to his family and friends," the Facebook post reads.
The county saw its first death related to COVID-19 June 5, after which health officials imposed more restrictions on businesses and travel in the county.
The June 5 order allows public health officials to quarantine and isolate people who are infected with or have been exposed to COVID-19. Those who are isolated or quarantined will be asked to sign an agreement with Big Horn County Public Health to maintain quarantine or isolation.
The order requires that:
- Employees at all businesses in Big Horn County must have their temperature checked before starting work and every eight hours while on shift. No business will allow an employee with a temperature of higher than 100 degrees Fahrenheit to work.
- All establishments that provide any type of food service or sales, including restaurants, convenience stores, grocery stores, bars, and casinos, as well as lodges, shuttle services, long-term rental units (such as VRBO, Home Away, and Airbnb), campgrounds, and parks, must require employees to wear masks for the protection of their customers and must follow strict sanitation guidelines.
- Beginning June 13 at 12:31 a.m., those establishments must also offer and encourage the wearing of masks to customers.
- All dine-in establishments, bars, and casinos must revert to 50% seating capacity, or the maximum allowed while still providing social distancing, whichever is less, and no more than six seated per table if the patrons arrive and leave together; self-service food bars and dining counters remain closed; all patrons must vacate establishments at or before 12:30 a.m. local time.
- Dining establishments, gyms, theaters and museums that have not reopened must provide a written reopening plan and have it approved by the local health officer prior to reopening.
- Barber shops, salons, and massage therapy businesses need to maintain social distancing and follow strict sanitation guidelines.
- Gatherings of up to 50 people or the maximum allowable to provide for social distancing, whichever is less, are allowed when strict social distancing can be maintained.
- Gatherings, including but not limited to worship services, wedding ceremonies, and funeral services, may have up to 100 people or the maximum allowable to maintain social distancing, whichever is less. However, receptions after services or ceremonies, are limited to 50 people, or the maximum allowable to maintain for social distancing, whichever is less. The maximum number of people allowed to sit at a table is six. Everyone in attendance at any gathering must be offered a mask.
Big Horn County has recently seen a small spike in cases and held two surveillance testing events at the end of May.
Montana had a total of 60 active cases Saturday, with 7 hospitalizations, according to the state's case tracker map.
Public health officials remind residents to stay home, thoroughly wash hands, clean and sanitize frequently touched surfaces, wear a mask in public and to adhere to social distancing requirements.
