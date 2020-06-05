Big Horn County sees first COVID-19 death

Big Horn County on Friday morning reported its first COVID-19 death amid a recent jump in cases in the area. Its Montana's 18th death from the virus.
The man who died early Friday morning was in his 60s, according to a press release from the county. He had not been hospitalized and died at home, according to the county's public information officer Rhonda Johnson.
The man is the 18th person who has died in Montana due to the novel coronavirus. In the U.S. more than 100,000 have died from the disease.
Big Horn County has recently seen a small spike in cases and last week held two surveillance testing events. The county currently has 26 active cases Friday morning. Although no new cases were added Friday, the total still accounted for about half of all statewide cases.
Montana had a total of 53 active cases, with one hospitalization, according to the state's case tracker map.
On Tuesday public health officials said the origins of the "cluster" of cases in Big Horn County had been identified and there was no indication of community spread.
Community spread is when the source of the infection within the community is unknown.
When asked during a press call on Tuesday state medical officer Greg Holzman did not answer questions about where or to what the first positive test in Big Horn County was linked.
