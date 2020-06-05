Big Horn County sees first COVID-19 death

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Big Horn County on Friday morning reported its first COVID-19 death amid a recent jump in cases in the area. Its Montana's 18th death from the virus.

The man who died early Friday morning was in his 60s, according to a press release from the county. He had not been hospitalized and died at home, according to the county's public information officer Rhonda Johnson.

The man is the 18th person who has died in Montana due to the novel coronavirus. In the U.S. more than 100,000 have died from the disease.

Big Horn County has recently seen a small spike in cases and last week held two surveillance testing events. The county currently has 26 active cases Friday morning. Although no new cases were added Friday, the total still accounted for about half of all statewide cases.