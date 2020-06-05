Big Horn County tightens restrictions after its first COVID-19 death

Big Horn County health officials announced a new order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after the county's first death was reported Friday.
The man who died early Friday morning was in his 60s, according to a press release from the county. He had not been hospitalized and died at home, according to the county's public information officer Rhonda Johnson.
In the U.S. more than 100,000 have died from the disease.
The new measures are implemented in addition to the directives issued by Gov. Steve Bullock. The local order is more restrictive and is approved by the Big Horn County health officer, with the approval of the county public health board, according to another press release issued later Friday.
The order allows public health officials to quarantine and isolate people who are infected with or have been exposed to COVID-19. Those who are isolated or quarantined will be asked to sign an agreement with Big Horn County Public Health to maintain quarantine or isolation.
The order requires that:
- Employees at all businesses in Big Horn County must have their temperature checked before starting work and every eight hours while on shift. No business will allow an employee with a temperature of higher than 100 degrees Fahrenheit to work.
- All establishments that provide any type of food service or sales, including restaurants, convenience stores, grocery stores, bars, and casinos, as well as lodges, shuttle services, long-term rental units (such as VRBO, Home Away, and Airbnb), campgrounds, and parks, must require employees to wear masks for the protection of their customers and must follow strict sanitation guidelines.
- Beginning June 13 at 12:31 a.m., those establishments must also offer and encourage the wearing of masks to customers.
- All dine-in establishments, bars, and casinos must revert to 50% seating capacity, or the maximum allowed while still providing social distancing, whichever is less, and no more than six seated per table if the patrons arrive and leave together; self-service food bars and dining counters remain closed; all patrons must vacate establishments at or before 12:30 a.m. local time.
- Dining establishments, gyms, theaters and museums that have not reopened must provide a written reopening plan and have it approved by the local health officer prior to reopening.
- Barber shops, salons, and massage therapy businesses need to maintain social distancing and follow strict sanitation guidelines.
- Gatherings of up to 50 people or the maximum allowable to provide for social distancing, whichever is less, are allowed when strict social distancing can be maintained.
- Gatherings, including but not limited to worship services, wedding ceremonies, and funeral services, may have up to 100 people or the maximum allowable to maintain social distancing, whichever is less. However, receptions after services or ceremonies, are limited to 50 people, or the maximum allowable to maintain for social distancing, whichever is less. The maximum number of people allowed to sit at a table is six. Everyone in attendance at any gathering must be offered a mask.
Big Horn County has recently seen a small spike in cases and held two surveillance testing events at the end of May. The county had 26 active cases Friday morning. Although no new cases were added Friday, the total accounted for about half of all statewide cases.
Montana had a total of 53 active cases Friday, with one hospitalization, according to the state's case tracker map.
On Tuesday public health officials said the origins of the "cluster" of cases in Big Horn County had been identified and there was no indication of community spread.
Community spread is when the source of the infection within the community is unknown.
When asked during a press call on Tuesday state medical officer Greg Holzman did not answer questions about where or to what the first positive test in Big Horn County was linked.
Public health officials remind residents to stay home, thoroughly wash hands, clean and sanitize frequently touched surfaces, wear a mask in public and to adhere to social distancing requirements.
