Big Horn County tightens restrictions after its first COVID-19 death

Big Horn County health officials announced a new order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after the county's first death was reported Friday.

The man who died early Friday morning was in his 60s, according to a press release from the county. He had not been hospitalized and died at home, according to the county's public information officer Rhonda Johnson.

In the U.S. more than 100,000 have died from the disease.

The new measures are implemented in addition to the directives issued by Gov. Steve Bullock. The local order is more restrictive and is approved by the Big Horn County health officer, with the approval of the county public health board, according to another press release issued later Friday.