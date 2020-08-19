Big Horn County undersheriff resigns

After about 8 months in office, the Big Horn County undersheriff resigned Tuesday effective immediately.
Eric Winburn submitted his letter of resignation on Tuesday, said Sheriff Lawrence Big Hair.
"That's all I'm going to say," Big Hair said, when asked for details on Winburn's resignation. "I don't want to go into details."
Multiple phone calls to Winburn were not returned Wednesday afternoon.
His two-sentence letter simply state the date of resignation and a brief message to county residents.
"I have enjoyed the opportunity to work for the citizens of Big Horn County," the letter stated.
Winburn took the position in January, after retiring from a career as a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol.
Winburn was immediately put to task at the sheriff's office after a 16-year-old girl went missing at a rest stop outside of Hardin on Jan. 1.
The search for Selena Not Afraid drew national attention, and family members of the girl criticized how local law enforcement handled the search and later investigated the girl's death.
Selena was found dead 20 days after she was reported missing about a mile from where she was last seen. An autopsy found she died of hypothermia.
The undersheriff's next barrier came just weeks later when three inmates escaped from the county jail in early February.
Since then the sheriff's office has also had to operate while under the pandemic.
The county is currently one of the hot spots for COVID-19 in the state, with a high infection rate and high number of cases.
At the end of July the county reported an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the jail, although health officials declined to say how many inmates had tested positive.
The county announced its first positive case associated with the jail on July 23, when a detention officer tested positive. The officer’s last shift was three days before testing positive.
Then contact tracing from an individual outside the jail led health authorities to “a couple” of detainees, so officials tested all inmates. The first cases among inmates were confirmed July 31.
