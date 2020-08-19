Big Horn County undersheriff resigns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After about 8 months in office, the Big Horn County undersheriff resigned Tuesday effective immediately.

Eric Winburn submitted his letter of resignation on Tuesday, said Sheriff Lawrence Big Hair.

"That's all I'm going to say," Big Hair said, when asked for details on Winburn's resignation. "I don't want to go into details."

Multiple phone calls to Winburn were not returned Wednesday afternoon.

His two-sentence letter simply state the date of resignation and a brief message to county residents.

"I have enjoyed the opportunity to work for the citizens of Big Horn County," the letter stated.

Winburn took the position in January, after retiring from a career as a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol.

Winburn was immediately put to task at the sheriff's office after a 16-year-old girl went missing at a rest stop outside of Hardin on Jan. 1.

The search for Selena Not Afraid drew national attention, and family members of the girl criticized how local law enforcement handled the search and later investigated the girl's death.