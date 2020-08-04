Big Horn County won't say how many jail inmates have COVID-19

Citing patient confidentiality, Big Horn County is declining to say how many jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
“It’s a balancing act, basically, between patient privacy and the public’s need to know,” said Rhonda Johnson, public information officer for the county.
Larger jails and prisons have readily made public the number of inmates and staff known to have the virus. But Johnson said Big Horn County officials are concerned the small size of the facility gives them less cover for protecting patient information.
“If we’ve got 36 people in there, even if only three are testing positive, in a small community where everybody likes to play the guessing game, they’re going to try to figure out who it is,” Johnson said.
Johnson said they had contacted the Department of Public Health and Human Services for guidance on whether releasing the numbers could compromise privacy.
DPHHS spokesman Jon Ebelt wrote in an email Tuesday that "decisions about releasing specifics about the number of confirmed cases in a specific facility are made at the local level."
The county announced its first positive case associated with the jail on July 23, when a detention officer tested positive. The officer’s last shift was three days before testing positive.
Then contact tracing from an individual outside the jail led health authorities to “a couple” of detainees, so officials tested all inmates. The first cases among inmates were confirmed on July 31.
The jail has just one single-unit cell, located in the men’s portion of the jail. All other cells hold multiple people.
Those inmates who tested positive for the virus have been quarantined in their original, multi-person cells, under the guidance of the county public health department, Johnson said.
The Hardin jail, which occupies the lowest level of the county courthouse, was built for 35 inmates. As of Tuesday there were 34 inmates, but it’s been known to hold up to 60.
Voters in 2016 and 2018 shot down bond proposals that would have allowed the county to expand the jail, extending into the neighboring parking lot and building up two stories.
Johnson said the proposed facility would have given jail officials room to quarantine people in two-person cells rather than the larger group cells currently in use. She said the facility remains a concern.
“But I think it’s ongoing,” she said. “It’s something that this community has not yet dealt with.”
After inmates attacked a detention officer and dispatcher in February, and three succeeded in escaping the facility, county commissioners removed control of the jail from the sheriff’s office and set it up under a new position.
Jail administrator Victoria Olson was hired this spring.
The jail has been staffed at six detention officers for years, but county commissioners increased that to 10 detention officers after the jailbreak, Johnson said.
In May, Sheriff Lawrence Big Hair sued county commissioners alleging violations of the state constitution’s separate powers clause. He cited examples like the commissioners removing a sheriff’s office clerk and transferring the person into a dispatcher position without asking Big Hair.
The county has yet to respond.
On Tuesday, Justice of the Peace Ernie Bear Don't Walk issued a special COVID-19 bond schedule designed to reduce the jail population.
Johnson said the county had purchased a sanitizing "fogger" machine and had provided personal protective equipment to staff an inmates.
People newly booked into the jail are being held in a pod separate from the rest of the general population.
Johnson said when people are released from jail, the county health department helps provide them with food, supplies, steps to follow if they develop symptoms and motel rooms for quarantining when necessary.
