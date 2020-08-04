Big Horn County won't say how many jail inmates have COVID-19

Then contact tracing from an individual outside the jail led health authorities to “a couple” of detainees, so officials tested all inmates. The first cases among inmates were confirmed on July 31.

The jail has just one single-unit cell, located in the men’s portion of the jail. All other cells hold multiple people.

Those inmates who tested positive for the virus have been quarantined in their original, multi-person cells, under the guidance of the county public health department, Johnson said.

The Hardin jail, which occupies the lowest level of the county courthouse, was built for 35 inmates. As of Tuesday there were 34 inmates, but it’s been known to hold up to 60.

Voters in 2016 and 2018 shot down bond proposals that would have allowed the county to expand the jail, extending into the neighboring parking lot and building up two stories.

Johnson said the proposed facility would have given jail officials room to quarantine people in two-person cells rather than the larger group cells currently in use. She said the facility remains a concern.

“But I think it’s ongoing,” she said. “It’s something that this community has not yet dealt with.”