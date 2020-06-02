Big Horn, Yellowstone counties see COVID-19 cluster as Montana reaches Phase 2

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Yellowstone County jail and a recent uptick in cases in Big Horn County, the governor says the jump isn’t giving him pause about Montana entering into Phase 2 of reopening.

During a press call, Gov. Steve Bullock and other public health officials said the origins of two "clusters" of cases in both counties have been identified and that there is no indication of community spread for Yellowstone and Big Horn Counties.

Montana now has 41 active cases, with the bulk in both Yellowstone and Big Horn Counties. Yellowstone has 12 active cases, while Big Horn has 23.

Both have been linked to “clusters,” said state medical officer Greg Holzman.

“We’re still in investigation, but all the cases have been connected in these two individual clusters. We are not seeing community spread in either place,” he said.

Despite assurances of no community spread, where the cluster originated in Big Horn County was not clear from the press call.

Community spread is when the source of the infection within the community is unknown.