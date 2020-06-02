Big Horn, Yellowstone counties see COVID-19 cluster as Montana reaches Phase 2

Following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Yellowstone County jail and a recent uptick in cases in Big Horn County, the governor says the jump isn’t giving him pause about Montana entering into Phase 2 of reopening.
During a press call, Gov. Steve Bullock and other public health officials said the origins of two "clusters" of cases in both counties have been identified and that there is no indication of community spread for Yellowstone and Big Horn Counties.
Montana now has 41 active cases, with the bulk in both Yellowstone and Big Horn Counties. Yellowstone has 12 active cases, while Big Horn has 23.
Both have been linked to “clusters,” said state medical officer Greg Holzman.
“We’re still in investigation, but all the cases have been connected in these two individual clusters. We are not seeing community spread in either place,” he said.
Despite assurances of no community spread, where the cluster originated in Big Horn County was not clear from the press call.
Community spread is when the source of the infection within the community is unknown.
Neither Holzman or Jim Murphy, the health department's Communicable Disease Control and Prevention Bureau chief, directly answered questions about where or to what the first positive test in Big Horn County was linked.
“We know there has been some continued case activity in the Billings area and the Big Horn and Crow Tribal area so we think some of this is just background case activity that we found because of mass screening efforts,” Murphy said.
Big Horn County held two surveillance testing events on Wednesday and Thursday, but according to local health officials most of the county's active cases were not turned up by the screening events.
A new case announced Monday afternoon, a 50-year-old man who is asymptomatic, was discovered by one of the surveillance testing events, according to a county release.
The majority of new cases in Yellowstone County have originated from a sick woman housed at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.
A woman in her 30s tested positive for the disease May 26, after being in the jail for two and a half weeks, The Billings Gazette reported.
She was housed in a unit with 33 other women, who were tested on Friday, along with 41 jail staffers, for the novel coronavirus.
On Saturday, seven inmates and one staff member tested positive for the virus. Yellowstone County has a total of 12 active cases.
Bullock said Monday the nature of the clusters did not give him concern about the state’s entering Phase 2 of reopening because of the "discrete clusters" that health officials were "working to contain."
"It doesn't give me pause," Bullock said.
Bullock also added that counties and tribal nations may continue to hold more restrictive guidelines than the statewide directive.
