Big Sky resident seeks help halting development

Under the Trump administration, the Waters of the United States rule was revised in 2019, restricting what the Clean Water Act oversees. The U.S. Geological Survey estimated the change would mean 51% of the wetlands in the United States would no longer be protected.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, wetlands must be “adjacent to other jurisdictional waters to meet the definition of Waters of the U.S.”

Pond?

One of the photos Chapman sent to the agencies she sought help from shows a wooden stake protruding from the ground in front of where dirt was dumped. Printed on the stake is “pond edge.”

“So someone clearly knows there were ponds here,” she wrote.

Henrichon said the stake delineates where a retention pond will be built next to a road. The dirt is being dumped to create a base for the road, he said, noting that the project is a “clean development” with solar panels on every house and geothermal heat. If there was ever a wetland there, Henrichon said it was filled in by the previous owner.