Big Sky resident seeks help halting development

In an attempt to save what used to be a small wetland near her mountain home from development, Big Sky resident Kim Chapman has run into a jurisdictional nightmare.
As she has sought to alert local, federal and state agencies to what she sees as a problem, a developer in the mountain resort community is filling the site with dirt.
“I'm just a citizen of Big Sky, tired of seeing developers do whatever they want, while watching all our beautiful green space get destroyed,” Chapman wrote in an email.
The land in the Blue Grouse Hills subdivision is one of four parcels purchased by Regenerative Mountain LLC last year. Jeremy Henrichon, co-owner of Big Country Development, which is building on the land, denies the property being filled was a wetland.
Murky
Henrichon referred to the former wetland as “nonjurisdictional,” meaning it’s not subject to federal protection under the Clean Water Act.
Here is where Chapman waded into troubled waters.
In a 2015 rule, the Environmental Protection Agency attempted to clean up the definition of what the federal government recognizes as waters it has jurisdiction over, known as Waters of the United States (WOTUS), but it left room for interpretation. Recognizing that some “non-floodplain wetlands and open waters provide many functions that benefit downstream water quality and ecological integrity,” the agency allows for “case-specific analysis.”
Under the Trump administration, the Waters of the United States rule was revised in 2019, restricting what the Clean Water Act oversees. The U.S. Geological Survey estimated the change would mean 51% of the wetlands in the United States would no longer be protected.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, wetlands must be “adjacent to other jurisdictional waters to meet the definition of Waters of the U.S.”
Pond?
One of the photos Chapman sent to the agencies she sought help from shows a wooden stake protruding from the ground in front of where dirt was dumped. Printed on the stake is “pond edge.”
“So someone clearly knows there were ponds here,” she wrote.
Henrichon said the stake delineates where a retention pond will be built next to a road. The dirt is being dumped to create a base for the road, he said, noting that the project is a “clean development” with solar panels on every house and geothermal heat. If there was ever a wetland there, Henrichon said it was filled in by the previous owner.
On this point Chapman partially agreed, saying the wetland was graded with a small Bobcat in 2018 by the former property owner when the more expansive WOTUS rule applied. A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers official said the former owner could be prosecuted under the rules that applied at that time, but enforcement is on a case-by-case basis.
Phone tree
In an attempt to halt the fill work, Chapman has spent weeks phoning and emailing an alphabet soup of state and federal agencies seeking an ally, but so far she’s hit a dead end as each agency representative either told her they wouldn’t be able to respond immediately, or passed off responsibility to another bureau.
“Nobody seems to know whose jurisdiction it is,” she said. “Everyone is pointing the finger at each other.”
The existence of the wetland, a 0.14-acre freshwater pond, seems verifiable because it is listed on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s National Wetlands Inventory. The database maps water features across the United States. The goal of the mapping is in part to alert landowners to wetlands for development planning, protection and restoration, according to the USGS.
“Although many states have their own wetland regulations, the Federal Government bears a major responsibility for regulating wetlands,” according to the USGS. These federal agencies include the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Environmental Protection Agency, both of which Chapman contacted. Specifically, the USGS noted the EPA has primary responsibility for protecting wetlands for “their contributions to the chemical, physical and biological integrity of the Nation’s waters.”
Definition
The EPA defines wetlands as “areas that are inundated or saturated by surface or ground water at a frequency and duration sufficient to support, and that under normal circumstances do support, a prevalence of vegetation typically adapted for life in saturated soil conditions.” These include swamps, marshes and bogs. The EPA and Corps has an entire manual to define wetlands under the Clean Water Act.
If a wetland is jurisdictional, dredging or filling requires a Section 404 permit from the Corps or state, but an Army Corps spokesperson said her agency only has a say if they own the land, otherwise it’s a local issue.
A representative at the Gallatin County department of Planning and Community Development said work in wetlands is not something their department permits or enforces. When questions arise regarding such issues, the county refers people to the Corps, he said.
EPA
Chapman said she contacted a representative of EPA’s Region 8 watershed section in Denver and followed up by sending an email with photos of the dirt being dumped. She also said she reached out to the Corps of Engineers. A member of the Corps staff told Chapman no permit had been issued by the agency, which would make sense if the wetland was deemed nonjurisdictional.
A media officer at the EPA said Chapman’s concerns were forwarded to EPA’s wetlands enforcement team, but she didn’t know if it would result in an enforcement action or not. The agency does not comment on enforcement actions, if they are taken.
Chapman said it’s frustrating that no one will take responsibility for oversight, and said she thinks developers benefit from that uncertainty.
Growing
The Big Sky area has struggled to balance continued development with protection of water quality. The Upper Missouri Waterkeeper, a Bozeman-based conservation group, has decried a “neon-green algal bloom” on the Gallatin River downstream of Big Sky for the fourth year in a row as evidence of the river’s impairment “by the cumulative impacts of wastewater” and called on the Department of Environmental Quality to develop a clean-up plan.
“It’s time to take action, before it’s too late,” said Guy Alsentzer, executive director of the group, in a press release.
Despite hitting several dead ends while seeking help from government agencies, Chapman said she is undaunted and now seeks allies from the Big Sky Owners Association.
“Regardless, I’m not stopping,” she said.