Big Timber pro rodeo series begins Wednesday with mini-chuckwagon race

Big Timber’s summer pro rodeo series begins Wednesday with a miniature chuckwagon race.

The town will host six PRCA rodeos through Sept. 7. The events start at 7 p.m. and tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the gate, with discounts for veterans and active-duty military personnel. Kids under age 10 are free.

The miniature chuckwagons are one quarter the size of the professional wagons. The mini horses weigh approximately 250 to 275 pounds and are less than 36 inches in height at the withers.

Carl Earl, his two adult daughters Alicia, Charlene, grandson Tyson, son-in-law Clay Dowie and his daytime boss from the county Mike Kiemele are the drivers.

Earl and his family own 60 plus miniature horses on at their place, Double Tree Farms. They are part of the Alberta Miniature Chuckwagon Racing Association and the featured specialty act on Aug. 3 and 10.

“These little guys are trained racehorses, they have the stamina,” explained Earl, “(This is a) controlled runaway, once the horn blows they know their job. Once you get around the arena, once, it takes arm strength to get them back.”

The Big Timber Weekly Pro Rodeo was voted the Small Rodeo of the Year in 2020 by the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit. The rodeo is held at the Sweet Grass County Fairgrounds. For more information www.jsrodeocompany.com.