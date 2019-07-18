A missing person advisory has expired for a Big Timber teen, but the boy is still missing.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued Wednesday for Marshall Dammann,16, and expired Thursday.
Marshall remains missing. Those who have any information about him can contact the Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office at 406-932-5143.
Marshall was last seen on the evening of June 29. Authorities believe he may have planned to travel to Great Falls. State officials issued a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory on Wednesday that said he may also have planned to travel to Livingston.
Marshall is 5'7" tall with dark blonde hair, blue eyes, and a pale complexion, and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white and gray sweatshirt with blue jeans and white tennis shoes.
Sweet Grass County Sheriff Alan Ronneburg said there wasn't any reason to suspect foul play at the time of Marshall's disappearance, although that the amount of time he has been missing is concerning.
"It's been three weeks. Usually when we get kids that kind of run away, we actually find them within 72 hours to a week. They aren't gone this long," he said.
"He'll greet you as a really friendly kid. It's very uncharacteristic of him to do this kind of thing," Ronneburg said.
Police did receive a tip Tuesday that Marshall was seen at a gas station in Great Falls, but Ronneburg said they haven't been able to substantiate or confirm it.