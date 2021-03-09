Bigger than COVID? Study warns land use errors could unleash new pandemics

Disease can follow.

“Most of these emerging diseases come from wildlife, and land-use change is the major driver of transfer from animals to humans,” Plowright said. “But we don’t have the data and science of landscapes to stop them from happening. This paper is a call to action to develop the data and science to stop this.”

Study co-author Gary Tabor of the Center for Large Landscape Conservation in Bozeman said people's choices about how to use the landscape – road development, agriculture or industrial activity – can affect how predators control prey populations, and the diseases that may be harboring in those populations.

"We're not considering the health aspects as we look at the rapidly changing landscape in Montana and elsewhere," Tabor said. "All of this is cumulative – it's not separate. We have lost most of our carnivores – they cannot move freely, which is creating conditions where chronic wasting disease can spread (in deer and elk). The game animals can move, but the carnivores cannot."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Plowright has spent 25 years studying bats and the viruses they carry in environments around the globe. Along with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, bats can carry pathogens such as the Ebola virus, Nipah virus, and Hendra virus — which cause illnesses up to 50 times more fatal than COVID.