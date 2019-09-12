After a busy summer Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area is closing facilities for the winter.
The Horseshoe Bend Marina and Ok-A-Beh Marina were closed on Sept. 14. No gas will be available on the lake as of that date. Concession docks at Horseshoe Bend and Ok-A-Beh will be removed after Sept. 16. The courtesy docks at Barry’s Landing, Horseshoe Bend, and Ok-A-Beh will remain in the water into November or December or when the lake starts to freeze, whichever comes first.
Boat ramps usually remain open all winter, however access and use depends upon snow, ice, and road conditions. The park will begin removing comfort stations and docks on the lake at Black Canyon, Box Canyon, Dryhead, Devil Canyon, and Dayboard 9 beginning Sept. 16.
The water at the Horseshoe Bend Campground will be shut off the week of Sept. 16. The restroom next to the marina at Horseshoe Bend will remain open but there will be no potable water. All campgrounds remain open year-round. The dump and fill stations at Horseshoe Bend and near the Afterbay Campground and the fish cleaning stations in the park will be winterized by Sept. 21.
The Aquatic Invasive Species check stations close on Sept. 15. There will be no available inspectors after that date on the North District. Boats may be inspected year-round at the Visitor Center in Lovell, Wyoming.
The Yellowtail Dam visitor center closed on Sept. 2. The Cal S. Taggart Visitor Center in Lovell returned to winter hours, 8:30 to 4:30 daily.
All hiking trails are open and offer a variety of fall and winter scenery. For current lake conditions or help planning a visit, call the visitor center at 307-548-5406.