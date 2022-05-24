Bighorn Canyon ready for Memorial Day, summer visitors

Horseshoe Bend and Ok-A-Beh Marina will be open for the Memorial Day weekend as Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area prepares for summer.

Bighorn Reservoir as of May 21 was 3,622.72 feet. There is minimal driftwood for now.

Fuel is available at Ok-A-Beh Marina, along with pontoon rentals and a small store. The Horseshoe Bend Marina offers food, nonmotorized rentals and boat rentals. Daily boat tours will begin the first week of June.

For more information about boat tours, call Hidden Treasure Charters at 307-899-1401. Visitors can find other concession operators and tour operators online.

All courtesy docks are in at Barry’s Landing, Horseshoe Bend and Ok-A-Beh. The concession dock is in at Ok-A-Beh. The concession dock at Horseshoe Bend will be in by Memorial Day. The floating comfort station at Dryhead has been installed. The floating comfort station at Devil Canyon and Black Canyon docks will be installed in early June. Park staff is assessing the bear situation at Dayboard 9 and will decide soon if it can be opened this year. The Afterbay River Launch project is complete on the Bighorn River. The Kane boat ramp is cleared and open.

The Afterbay campground will be open to the public on May 27. Grapevine campground is open. Fee collection at both campgrounds will begin on May 27. The Horseshoe Bend and Trail Creek campgrounds are open and fee collection has started.

The Cal S. Taggart Bighorn Canyon Visitor Center in Lovell, Wyoming, will change to summer hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., seven days a week starting on May 27. The Yellowtail Dam Visitor Center in Fort Smith will open for the season on May 27. It will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., six days a week, Tuesday through Sunday, closed on Mondays through Labor Day.

For current lake conditions or help planning a visit, visitors may call the Cal S. Taggart Bighorn Canyon Visitor Center at 307-548-5406.

