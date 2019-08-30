A wildfire that started in the northern portion of the Bighorn National Forest in late July has been contained and a restriction to the area has been lifted.
The Lick Creek fire burned approximately 4 acres in heavy timber, and was ignited July 31 by a lighting strike, according to a news release from the forest service.
A closure was ordered for the fire area, which was about one mile down Forest Road 147 and trail 076 near Dayton Gulch Road. The closure was lifted this week.
It was recently contained, and no visible smoke has been observed for more than a week.
The forest service said fire danger in the national forest is moderate and forecasts are calling for hot and dry weather. They remind campers to be cautious with campfires.