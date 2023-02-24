Fifteen percent of the available big game combination licenses would be set aside for nonresidents owning a minimum of 2,500 acres under a bill designed to spread out hunting pressure and reward landowners.

House Bill 635, sponsored by Rep. Joshua Kassmier, R-Fort Benton, had its first hearing on Thursday before the House Fish, Wildlife and Parks Committee in Helena. The measure would also allow landowners to purchase an additional bonus point to increase their odds of drawing a hunting tag if they participated in a state program to increase public access in the previous year, such as the Block Management Program.

If drawn, the licenses could be transferred to immediate family members but not employees. The bill would also increase the number of combination licenses available to the landowner for additional adjacent parcels of 2,500 acres, maxing out at five. So a landowner with 7,500 contiguous acres could qualify for three of the tags. Any tags not awarded through the program would be returned to the general draw pool.

The idea behind the legislation is to reward them for providing wildlife habitat, encourage nonresident landowners to hunt their own property and in the process perhaps lessen hunting pressure on public lands.

“This is an incentive based approach,” said Mac Minard, executive director of the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association. “Disincentives … seemed to be kind of prominent a while back.”

MOGA worked across the aisle with the Montana Wildlife Federation and Montana Citizens’ Elk Management Coalition in a spirit of compromise to support the bill. It is one of several the groups that have joined in support of this session.

“In the spirit of cooperation, and in the spirit of being able to compromise, the spirit of being able to bridge some gaps with organizations, and not bring the bloodletting to the capitol every time we get together on the legislative session, we are behind this bill,” Minard said.

Hannah Downey, of the Property and Environment Research Center, said the bill is a good way to incentive and promote conservation of wildlife habitat on private lands.

Not all outfitters nor members of the coalition support the bill. Opponents included Kevin Farron, representing the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, who said the legislation would reduce the number of big game combination licenses available to do-it-yourself and guided hunters. BHA instead likes the existing Elk Hunting Access Agreements, also known as the 454 program, for landowners because it requires them to provide some public hunting access.

Outfitter Zach Winfield, whose family guides in the Pintler Range, also spoke in opposition to the measure, saying he is worried the percentage carved out could quickly climb to 20% or more.

“To me, it looks like it stinks a little bit,” he said.

Montana issues 17,000 big game and elk combination licenses each year. Pulling 15% from that total would set aside 2,550 tags for large landowners. The landowners would still pay full price for the tags, which cost $1,208.