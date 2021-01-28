Bill could speed emergency child removal cases

One year in, a Yellowstone County pilot project to get parents into court sooner in child removal cases has expanded and judges are seeing early progress.
Yellowstone County District Judges Ashley Harada and Jessica Fehr began a pilot project in January 2020 to hold emergency protective services hearings within 72 hours of kids being removed.
Currently, state law doesn’t require that parents see a judge until 20 days after removal, which is longer than in many states.
While the two judges began with just one case per week being heard under the new model, they now hear all new cases under the 72 hour timeline. So do the other four judges in the district who hear removal cases.
The 13th Judicial District, which covers only Yellowstone County, sees hundreds of child abuse and neglect cases a year. In 2020, it saw 484. In 2019, it saw 426.
Data from the pilot project in Yellowstone County isn’t yet available but should be later this summer, Fehr said. The COVID-19 pandemic made it harder for child protective workers to visit homes, and it complicated normal court procedures.
But anecdotally, Fehr and Harada said they have seen more kinship placements and fewer traditional foster care placements under the pilot project.
“And so that’s exciting because it makes everything easier,” Fehr said.
That includes maintaining communications with the parents and arranging for supervised parental visits. Rather than involve the Department of Public Health and Human Services or a parenting agency, the relative or family friend where the child is placed can oversee the visit.
Those parental visits are getting scheduled earlier, too.
“So the children are seeing their parents sooner, which is beneficial,” Harada said.
The goal of quicker parental visitation and court time in child removal cases is one that a Billings lawmaker is pushing statewide.
Rep. Dennis Lenz, a Republican, is sponsoring a bill to change state law to require an emergency protective services hearing within five days of removal.
At the emergency hearing, issues like whether there are options for kinship placement get ironed out. Parents also get instructed on guidelines for visitation, and under the Yellowstone County model, they get set up with a chemical dependency evaluation.
Harada and Fehr support the effort to speed up court hearings in child removal cases, they said. But they’re concerned the bill as written has problems.
A big part of the concern is how a new timeline would impact judicial districts that are spread out across multiple counties. Of the state’s 56 counties, 49 are in multi-county judicial districts, meaning judges spend considerable time on the road traveling from county courthouse to county courthouse.
None of the multi-county districts has piloted an expedited process like Harada and Fehr are doing.
Harada said many rural counties struggle with a shortage of attorneys available to represent parents in child abuse and neglect cases.
She also said that if a new timeline were pushed into state law sooner than all Montana judges could adjust to and some judges found it impossible to meet the statutory deadline, the court would have to dismiss the case.
“That’s a very serious consequence that makes me extremely uncomfortable, because I could be putting a child back in a dangerous situation,” Harada said.
Fehr applauded Lenz’ work to expedite the hearings but she said if the shift was made too quickly, it could get complicated – particularly for rural counties.
“We want to make sure we do this right,” Fehr said.
Lawmakers in the House Human Services committee were set to hear the first testimony on the bill Thursday. Fehr planned to speak during public comment time.
Lenz did not respond to a request for comment.