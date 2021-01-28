Bill could speed emergency child removal cases

A big part of the concern is how a new timeline would impact judicial districts that are spread out across multiple counties. Of the state’s 56 counties, 49 are in multi-county judicial districts, meaning judges spend considerable time on the road traveling from county courthouse to county courthouse.

None of the multi-county districts has piloted an expedited process like Harada and Fehr are doing.

Harada said many rural counties struggle with a shortage of attorneys available to represent parents in child abuse and neglect cases.

She also said that if a new timeline were pushed into state law sooner than all Montana judges could adjust to and some judges found it impossible to meet the statutory deadline, the court would have to dismiss the case.

“That’s a very serious consequence that makes me extremely uncomfortable, because I could be putting a child back in a dangerous situation,” Harada said.

Fehr applauded Lenz’ work to expedite the hearings but she said if the shift was made too quickly, it could get complicated – particularly for rural counties.

“We want to make sure we do this right,” Fehr said.