Bill to keep government funded passes with minimal Montana support

The Senate passed a $1.7 trillion bill to fund the government through September 2023, a bill receiving little support from Montana’s congressional delegation.

There was key spending in the bill for Montana, including $916 million to repair flood damage in Yellowstone National Park, and $471 million for drug task forces in High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas. HIDTA funding is the backbone of regional law enforcement agencies in Montana. More than $100 million was directed to conservation in Montana watersheds and deferred maintenance on federal forests and rangeland in Montana.

Natural disaster assistance for Americans impacted by flooding, fire and weather events, totaled $40 billion.

The bill also directed the Department of Interior to begin building hydroelectric generation at Gibson Dam in Northcentral Montana. The Sun River Project would be the first federal investment in Montana hydroelectric power in decades.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester voted for the bill. In an interview Wednesday, he pushed back against lawmakers opposing the legislation, which is the funding mechanism for many bills passed in 2022, including the “Honoring our PACT” Act, a sweeping law granting veterans health coverage for exposure to toxic substances previously unrecognized by the government. The “CHIPS” Act, created to develop the U.S. semiconductor industry and next generation energy projects, was also depending on Thursday’s passage of the spending bill.

“(If) the omnibus gets passed that’s on the floor right now in the United States Senate, the PACT Act will be funded. And that’s good. CHIPS, same thing, the bill to bring manufacturing back to the United States, will be funded. And it's really important we get this done,” Tester said. “You read the comments. ‘So there's a waste of money.’ I can go down the list and talk about, is the research a waste of money? I don't think so. You know, whether it's medical research, research in energy, I think that's important stuff. Is paying our troops a 4.6% increase in pay important? Is that a waste of money? No, that's not a waste of money. That's something that should be done. Is taking care of Yellowstone, with the 500-year flood, that they had down there earlier this year, important to get it back to normal? Well, I think it is.”

Tester said he would have preferred Congress had passed a budget in September before the end of the federal fiscal year, which hasn’t been done in recent memory. He wasn’t ready to vote on principle against the omnibus, the rejection of which would trigger another federal government shutdown.

The majority of Montana’s delegation voted against the bill, in some cases in spite of previously voting for things like the PACT Act and CHIPS Act that would otherwise go unfunded.

Sen. Steve Daines, one of 29 Republicans to vote against the bill, issued a blistering press release after the omnibus vote.

“At a time when Montanans are already facing sky-high prices everywhere from the grocery store to the gas pump, I cannot support a $1.7 trillion package that was written behind closed doors, is packed with wasteful spending and fails to address the crises facing Montana families like the wide-open southern border. Rather than getting Congress’ fiscal house in order, this giant bill will only fuel inflation and big government spending insanity. Montanans deserve transparency and accountability from their government — not Washington’s broken budget process,” Daines said.

Daines had previously voted for the PACT Act, CHIPS Act and advocated for spending to repair Yellowstone Park. He had also partnered with Tester and Rep. Matt Rosendale on legislation supporting the Sun River Project.

As a matter of function, Daines has been, throughout his tenure, a reliable vote against year-end bills to keep the government funded.

The Homeland Security portion of the bill, provided $82 billion in discretionary funding and prioritized border security, aviation security and cyber security. The $16.4 billion in base spending on Customs and Border Protection was supplemented with an extra $1.56 billion to address increased encounters with illegal immigrants on the southwest portion of the U.S. border with Mexico. Spending specific to the U.S. southern border increased 17%. The bill included $65 million specifically for hiring an additional 300 border patrol agents. The figures specific to the border and Homeland Security, came from the Republican branch of the Senate Appropriation Committee.

The bill also rejected an attempt by the Biden administration to cut detention capacity for immigrants, instead spending $379.5 million to maintain 34,000 detention beds.

The Homeland Security portion of the bill also rejected a Biden administration request for $50 million in spending for climate change projects, according to the Republican report.

The omnibus directs $3.7 billion to farm disaster assistance, $87 million on Agriculture Research Service infrastructure and $60 million on rural housing assistance grants for repairs to homes damaged in natural disasters.

Similar to Daines, Rep. Matt Rosendale said the omnibus bill was wasteful. Monday, Montana’s Republican representative signed onto a letter threatening not to take up bills in 2023 authored Senate Republicans who voted for the omnibus. Republicans will be in the majority in the House beginning in January. Some House lawmakers had asked Republican Senators to delay the omnibus into 2023 when House Republicans were in control by nine seats.

Senate Majority Leader “Chuck Schumer says that pretty much everyone was getting something out of this bill. He's about right. I don't know what demographic that they left out. There's more pork in this piece of legislation than I've seen since the last time I was in Hawaii, and was having a dinner at a luau,” Rosendale said in an interview with conservative pundit Tony Perkins.

“The hog had an apple in its mouth, is the only difference that we can see here. It's an absolute terrible piece of legislation. It has so many special interest groups piled in there that are receiving revenue, and it's all on the backs of the working men and women across this nation. Many of them are not going to receive any benefit from this, including, by the way, including another $45 billion for Ukraine, when the president only requested $37 billion to send to a country who's having a border conflict with Russia and is under siege right now, at a time when our very own southern border is being flooded by drugs and criminals and terrorists.”