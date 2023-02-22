Representatives of Montana conservation groups, outfitters and guides have joined in support of a bill to modify a once-controversial piece of legislation derisively nicknamed “bulls for billionaires.”

The legislation addresses what has also been known as 454 agreements, named after the founding bill passed in 2001, or more formally as Elk Hunting Access Agreements.

“We’ve spent a lot of time cussing and discussing the 454 program over the interim,” said Ben Lamb, representing the Montana Citizens Elk Management Coalition. “As many folks are aware, there was a lot of conflict around this … in the awardance of some of these … But I think this bill brings us a lot closer to where we can all agree this program is going to be used for wildlife management purposes. It can help open up large acreages which have traditionally been off-limits for whatever reason, and it gets to a point where we start connecting landowners and hunters together in a much better place.”

The agreements, between the Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks and landowners, provide the resident or nonresident landowner a free bull elk permit in exchange for allowing free access to three public hunters, one of which the landowner gets to pick. The other two public hunters are chosen by FWP through a random drawing.

As revised, the program would now ensure that one of the two hunters chosen by FWP has a “like” license. So if the landowner is awarded a bull license or permit, one of the public hunters chosen would also have to have a bull license or permit.

Landowners participating in the program must own a minimum of 640 acres, but the new bill would allow landowners with smaller plots to participate if the department determines they can accommodate “successful public hunting.”

In addition, landowners who offer additional public cow elk hunting to reduce elk populations, above the three-to-one ratio would see their application for participation prioritized.

“The other really big piece for us is giving the (Fish and Wildlife) commission the ability to really negotiate a lot of these and not simply take them as they come,” Lamb said. “Part of the issue that we had was we were seeing some of these with really low rates of subscription. It was just a straight across three to one. And these are supposed to be used for management purposes, it very clearly states that in the origin language of this law. If we’re only taking three animals off of a ranch that’s in a district that is 700% over objective, we’re not getting to those types of management goals that we’re looking for.”

The 454 program lacked participation by landowners until the 2021 Legislature changed the formula, without public input, dropping the number of public hunters a landowner was required to provide access from four to three. The license or permit awarded the landowners are also allowed to be transferred to immediate family or full-time employees.

Last year, 37 landowners were awarded 47 free elk hunting tags only good on their property during the hunting season. In 2021, the 454 agreements provided 28 free tags to 13 landowners and free public access to a minimum of 84 public elk hunters on nearly 400,000 private land acres, FWP previously reported.

Between legislative sessions, the Private Land/Public Wildlife Council debated changes to the legislation to make it more amenable. Ed Beall, chairman of the group, called the alterations a "basic tweak" to a program that has become more successful.

"It's a great effort of people coming together to do a good job," he said.

Rep. Ed Butcher, R-Winifred, asked Loge, “If a landowner has a lot of elk, and they’re trying to manage these stupid things to get rid of them, and they actually have a program where they’re bringing people in to hunt in an organized manner so they don’t just run them all through everybody else’s fences, would they qualify?”

Loge explained landowners can allow additional cow hunting for public hunters but they cannot charge a fee. If a landowner wants to separate his or her property to allow public hunting in one area, where the landowner must also hunt, and charge for access on another parcel, that would be possible, Loge said.

Katajana Stutzer, representing the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, praised the bill as an “effective tool for managing problematic concentrations of elk.” The only concern her group expressed is that the program be specific to deeded leased lands and not leased public lands.

Although the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association hadn’t taken a position on the 454 agreements in the past, saying it was not in their wheelhouse, the group’s executive director Mac Minard nonetheless spoke in favor of the legislation. He said the “tweaks” make the program even better.

Lamb praised the group for joining in negotiations resulting in a package of bills, noting it had been about 18 years since they agreed on legislation.

“In that 18 years we have put on our armor, we have showed up in this building and we have done battle,” Lamb said. “Neither side has come out ahead, and the wildlife resource has certainly not come out ahead, and I think this is an attempt for us to bring some civility and some consensus back to wildlife management in Montana rather than continue a conflict model that really pits neighbor against neighbor.”

In closing, Loge said the program has opened up private land to hundreds of cow elk hunters.

“It can get a landowner seeing this is a good thing for their land,” Loge said. “It opens up great access and the opportunity for people to hunt.”