As bison move north out of Yellowstone National Park this winter in one of the largest migrations in a decade, a Montana legislative committee considered a bill on Tuesday that would set aside a portion of state hunting licenses for some landowners to kill the shaggy bovines.

House Bill 522, sponsored by Rep. Marty Malone, R-Pray, would allot 15% of the state’s bison hunting licenses to landowners and corporations owning a minimum of 20 acres whose property is used by bison.

Malone said a lot of the landowners next to the park are getting “hammered” by “these very large critters” and he thinks it is important to take action.

A calculation by Fish, Wildlife & Parks License Bureau chief Emily Cooper estimated almost 90 landowners would qualify under the guidelines outlined in the bill, 51 in Hunting District 385 north of the park and 36 in HD 395 west of the park.

Edwin Johnson, a Park County hunting outfitter who has access to the Royal Teton Ranch, was the lone proponent of the bill.

“We need to do something about this bison situation, it’s really getting out of hand,” he told the committee. “I’m in favor of anything that will get the ball moving to resolving this issue created by the park inside the park.”

The Montana American Indian Caucus was the first of several opponents to the bill, noting the group holds the buffalo as sacred and at the center of Native spiritual life.

Ben Lamb, representing the Montana Wildlife Federation, said the state’s bison hunting licenses are the most difficult to draw in the state. Cooper said this past season saw 12,995 applicants for 85 licenses. The state has issued only 85 bison licenses for the past five years, she added.

Lamb said his group doesn’t oppose landowner preference licenses, calling it a good program that rewards landowners for habitat they provide. But he questioned whether 20 acres was a suitable amount of land since it’s not enough to sustain a bison. Based on this and other concerns, MWF opposed the bill.

Katajana Stutzer, representing the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, said there was nothing offered in the bill to the public in return for giving the landowners a license, such as access to hunt. She also said making the license transferable goes against state practices, especially for a corporation to transfer the license to a shareholder.

As written, the 15% would come from the existing quota of 85 state licenses, Cooper noted. That prompted a question from Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, about whether the bill could be modified so the 15% would be in addition to the existing quota of 85. Cooper agreed that could probably be done.

Rep. Marilyn Marler, D-Missoula, questioned how many of the landowners within the hunting districts were nonresidents, information Cooper did not have at hand.

“I’m afraid we’re just setting up an amenity for out of state, small acreage landowners,” Marler said.

When last updated on Feb. 17, Yellowstone National Park’s record keeping showed Montana hunters had killed 74 Yellowstone bison this season. Tribal hunters, under federal treaty rights, regulate their own hunts.

Eight tribes had reported killing more than 500 bison. Another 88 were shipped to slaughter with the meat going to tribes. Eighteen bison were wounded by hunters and killed by wildlife officials. Another 40 bison were listed as unknown deaths, and about 100 have been removed for possible entry into the park’s bison transfer program that sends disease-free live bison to tribes. Two-hundred-fourteen bison are being held in the park’s capture facility for release or possible shipment to slaughter.

Altogether, with the hunt and removals, the bison population estimated at about 6,000 this fall has seen a loss of more than 1,000 animals, or about 17%.

According to Mike Mease, of the conservation group Buffalo Field Campaign, these numbers don’t account for how many bison may die or lose their calves to the harsh winter conditions.

Darrell Geist, habitat coordinator for BFC, told the committee, “Our primary objection is Montana does not provide for its self-sustaining population of wild buffalo. The statutory framework manages for the elimination of buffalo as they migrate into Montana ... It’s our position Montana must stop taking and start giving back to buffalo.”