Bill would have North Dakota finance amusement park

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Legislature will decide if a last-minute proposal for a state-financed amusement and theme park along a major interstate would be an economic boon for an area with little else to offer, or if it would do nothing more than take taxpayers for a ride.

The idea that's been quietly tucked into the state Commerce Department's budget in the waning weeks of the legislative session would provide $65 million in loans and grants for the proposed locally-run facility on state-owned land adjacent to Interstate 94 near the existing National Buffalo Museum in Jamestown, which is about midway between Fargo and Bismarck.

Jamestown-area lawmakers pushing the project say they're already being mocked by some colleagues for the proposal's eye-popping price tag and for the facility itself, which would include bison-related attractions, a museum, an amphitheater, kid-friendly activities, tethered balloon rides and a zip line.

"It's being called North Dakota's Disneyland," said Montpelier Republican Rep. Craig Headland.

He and Jamestown GOP Sen. Terry Wanzek said they believe the idea pushed by their constituents is a good one but both described state backing for it as a longshot.

"The people of Jamestown are all behind it," Headland said.