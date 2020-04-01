Billings airport preparing for National Guard to test passengers

Billings airport director Kevin Ploehn said Wednesday that he is working to make arrangements for Montana National Guard troops to test the temperatures of incoming passengers in an effort to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

Ploehn said he believes between three and five individual troops would be stationed at the Billings airport, but details and further arrangements are still in flux.

Ploehn expects them to arrive Thursday or Friday. He said between 135 and 180 passengers have been arriving daily at the Billings Logan International Airport in recent days.

The troops would likely be stationed at exits coming off the concourse and that if they find any passenger with a fever, they would set them aside in a separate room where they could be referred to medical personnel, Ploehn said.

Gov. Steve Bullock authorized the Montana National Guard to conduct temperature checks at the state’s airports and rail stations, and to screen passengers for potential exposure history for travelers arriving from another state or country.

Governors in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Washington D.C. have all mobilized components of their Army and Air National Guard in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Military Times reported on Tuesday.

