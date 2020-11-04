Billings-area legislative races mostly favor incumbents, two seats may flip

House District 50

Democratic incumbent Jade Bahr looks to have been upset by political newcomer Republican Mallerie Stromswold, according to preliminary results on Wednesday afternoon. Stromswold leads by 1,992 to 1,800 votes.

The seat representing central and west Billings had been a Democratic stronghold since 2015, making the flip notable.

Bahr won the seat in 2018. At the time she was one of two candidates in the Billings-area endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America.

Stromswold, who recently turned 19, said she focused on issues that were important to her voters, namely public land access and taxes.

Running her first campaign ever during a pandemic was challenging, but Stromswold said she tried to connect with voters either by phone banking or door knocking. She credits her win to that direct voter engagement.

Bahr did not immediately return a call for comment Wednesday.

Stromswold's age was not a deterrent to voters, she said.