Billings Clinic begins work on its new Bozeman urgent care, surgery center

Work has officially begun on 58 acres in northern Bozeman that will be the home of the new Billings Clinic Bozeman.

“As this community grows, we know that more and more care is needed,” said Dr. Sam Sillitti, a Billings Clinic Bozeman OB/GYN, during a recent press conference celebrating the beginning of work. “We’ve got a long way to go yet, but we’re getting closer and closer and we’re very excited about that.”

The first step for construction will be to prep the land for the foundation, which is expected to take a few weeks.

Once construction begins in earnest with general contractor Martel Construction, Billings Clinic Foundation President Jim Duncan said it will take about 18 months to wrap up the first phase of of the clinic.

“The earth that’s being moved today will lay the groundwork for the foundation and, hopefully, get us into the ground before winter sets in so that we can keep working through the winter and complete this project sooner,” Duncan said. “And there are multiple additional phases that will come over the years ahead.”

Duncan said the entire project will cost between $40 million and $45 million.