Billings Clinic to affiliate with new hospital under construction in Riverton, Wyo.

Frustrated with the private ownership of its only hospital in town, city leaders in Riverton, Wyoming have decided to build their own hospital.
Those leaders formed the Riverton Medical District and on Wednesday announced the new hospital is developing an affiliation and clinical partnership with Billings Clinic.
The move cements what the Riverton group describes as a “strong focus on local health care with a trusted partner.”
With Riverton, Billings Clinic’s relationships in Wyoming communities include Basin, Lovell, Powell, and two clinics in Cody.
The current hospital in Riverton, which is 250 miles from Billings, is controlled by the private-equity owned LifePoint Health Inc., which also owns the hospital in nearby Lander, according to an April 11 report in the Wall Street Journal. Since acquiring the two hospitals, LifePoint has been consolidating the hospitals’ services and has cut back on surgeries in Riverton and stopped delivering babies, the Journal reported.
Those cutbacks are much of what prompted the Riverton Medical District to seek funding for building its own hospital. For-profit investors, including private equity, now own around 24% of U.S. hospitals, up from 16% in 2000, according to the Journal report. As rural populations have dwindled, so has the number of rural hospitals. Nationwide since 2010, more than 130 rural hospitals have closed nationwide.
Billings Clinic is an independent, not-for-profit, physician-led and community-governed organization affiliated with (not owned by) the Mayo Clinic as a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network.
The Riverton facility would join 16 other health care facilities across Montana and Wyoming in addition to the tertiary care center in Billings, as part of Billings Clinic’s growing health system, the Clinic said in a press release Wednesday.
Corte McGuffey of the Riverton Medical District described its affiliation with the Billings hospital as “a mammoth victory to have signed a letter of intent with Billings Clinic to be our clinical and management partner.
“They are a nationally recognized health system with a laser focus on advancing care in local communities in Montana and Wyoming,” he added. “They were our first choice as a partner, offering unique experience that will keep our hospital locally owned and governed.”
He said Riverton officials did their homework before signing the agreement.
“We reached out to other communities that work with Billings Clinic and received excellent feedback, including Beartooth Billings Clinic in Red Lodge,” McGuffy said.
The next step is approval of a low-interest loan of more than $40 million from the United States Department of Agriculture, he said. “…Our community has been so supportive of our efforts, including our collaboration with the Eastern Shoshone Tribe to secure land.”
Billings Clinic Regional Chief Medical Officer Dr. Clint Seger said “the ability to connect Riverton with the other communities we serve will help increase clinical services and advance patient care in the community. Sustaining and growing health care services locally is a top priority for Billings Clinic.”