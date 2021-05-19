Billings Clinic to affiliate with new hospital under construction in Riverton, Wyo.

Frustrated with the private ownership of its only hospital in town, city leaders in Riverton, Wyoming have decided to build their own hospital.

Those leaders formed the Riverton Medical District and on Wednesday announced the new hospital is developing an affiliation and clinical partnership with Billings Clinic.

The move cements what the Riverton group describes as a “strong focus on local health care with a trusted partner.”

With Riverton, Billings Clinic’s relationships in Wyoming communities include Basin, Lovell, Powell, and two clinics in Cody.

The current hospital in Riverton, which is 250 miles from Billings, is controlled by the private-equity owned LifePoint Health Inc., which also owns the hospital in nearby Lander, according to an April 11 report in the Wall Street Journal. Since acquiring the two hospitals, LifePoint has been consolidating the hospitals’ services and has cut back on surgeries in Riverton and stopped delivering babies, the Journal reported.