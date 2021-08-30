Billings Clinic to bring in National Guard, postpone procedures due to COVID

Often, the emergency department (ED) is the first point of contact for those with severe COVID illness as patients struggle with shortness of breath. When the hospital is full, patents are held in the ED until space opens up, straining nurses and resources.

The hospital has moved in and out of bed divert over the past two weeks, a temporary status for health care facilities that informs ambulances the hospital is at capacity and cannot take any more patients.

“COVID-positive patients are coming through the ED and resources in staffing is stretching our nurses,” said Ellner. “It makes you feel like, there’s a sense that this is going to be an ongoing situation.”

The hospital has also seen an increase in patient and family aggression, said Smith.

“(Some) don’t recognize the fact that they do indeed have COVID, it’s not until they’re really sick that reality sets in that they have COVID,” Smith said. “We’ve had patients denying they’ve had COVID until the end of life.”

No matter personal views on vaccination or the virus, Smith called for respect and recognition for all health care workers on the frontlines.