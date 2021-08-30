Billings Clinic to bring in National Guard, postpone procedures due to COVID

For the second time in two years, Billings Clinic is bringing in the National Guard to ease staffing shortages and postpone non-medically necessary procedures as the hospital is packed with COVID patients with no end in sight.
With the daily rise in cases and 44 COVID hospitalizations at Billings Clinic on Monday, the highest it’s been since the last surge, CEO Dr. Scott Ellner and Chief Nursing Officer Laurie Smith said the hospital is reaching out to various agencies for more traveling health care workers and has started discussions with Gov. Greg Gianforte to bring in the National Guard.
“We needed (the National Guard) at our highest peak last time,” said Smith. “They assisted in so many ways.”
In the last seven days, 27 more people have died of COVID-19 in Montana. Seven of those were Yellowstone County residents. The week marked the highest one week death toll in Yellowstone County since January. The state has also added 3,374 new cases in the last seven days, averaging 471 new cases a day. On July 1, the state was averaging 50 cases per day.
Testing also continues to ramp up with 32,689 tests processed in the last seven days, straining capacity for contact tracing as more positive cases are rolling in faster than RiverStone Health can initiate case investigations. As of Monday morning, RiverStone Health had 556 cases awaiting investigation, according to RiverStone Health Communications Coordinator Pat Zellar.
The Yellowstone County COVID dashboard upgraded three indicators to red last Tuesday including capacity for contact tracing, active COVID cases in the region and daily new cases which have stressed operations and are of critical concern.
Needs are beginning to outpace capacity as hospital staff and staff for COVID monitoring, beds and equipment for COVID patients switched to yellow on the dashboard.
Between Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare, 73 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, 64 of those were not vaccinated. Of those hospitalized, 25 were in the ICU and 13 of them were on ventilators.
After their anticipated arrival in a week or two, National Guard members will help move COVID patients, assist in cleaning efforts, work one-on-one with families and build up capacity as “we are anticipating that this will be ongoing,” Ellner said. But the biggest challenge is finding the workforce to support expanded capacity.
“Nationally nurses are struggling. One of the challenges around burnout is feeling like you’re not being heard. There is frustration because there is ability to prevent infection with the vaccination,” Ellner said.
The last time the state saw a similar increase in COVID cases, vaccinations were not available. Now with ample options for vaccination and only 50% of the eligible population fully immunized, Billings Clinic health care workers are gritting their teeth through the surge as about 93% of the hospitalized are unvaccinated.
Even Billings Clinic has a “fair percentage of staff who are uncertain” on vaccinating, Ellner said. Hospitals still cannot mandate vaccines for its workers under a law passed by Montana’s Republican-led legislature. Montana is the only state in the country where health care workers cannot be mandated to get the vaccine.
Ellner said that when talking to those with vaccine hesitancy, the first step is to listen to their concerns and give them a platform to be heard. Then, it is important to inform based on science. Ellner stressed that coronaviruses have been studied since the 1980s, which provided the base for the production of the vaccine.
“The reason we were able to turn (a vaccine) around is because this data has been ongoing for many years,” Ellner said.
Emergency Department
Often, the emergency department (ED) is the first point of contact for those with severe COVID illness as patients struggle with shortness of breath. When the hospital is full, patents are held in the ED until space opens up, straining nurses and resources.
The hospital has moved in and out of bed divert over the past two weeks, a temporary status for health care facilities that informs ambulances the hospital is at capacity and cannot take any more patients.
“COVID-positive patients are coming through the ED and resources in staffing is stretching our nurses,” said Ellner. “It makes you feel like, there’s a sense that this is going to be an ongoing situation.”
The hospital has also seen an increase in patient and family aggression, said Smith.
“(Some) don’t recognize the fact that they do indeed have COVID, it’s not until they’re really sick that reality sets in that they have COVID,” Smith said. “We’ve had patients denying they’ve had COVID until the end of life.”
No matter personal views on vaccination or the virus, Smith called for respect and recognition for all health care workers on the frontlines.
“Our staff, our nurses and physicians need to be recognized for the amazing work because it’s been incredibly rough. Respiratory therapists are doing everything they can to help them breathe their last few breaths.”
Billings Clinic has implemented an update to elective procedures starting with a shift in definition, according to Ellner. Now, procedures will be split up into “medically necessary” and “non-medically necessary procedures.”
Non-medically necessary procedures have been postponed in order to maintain resources and avoid further burnout in health care workers as Billings Clinic also serves as a trauma center for Montana and Wyoming.
“Patients come from all over Montana and northern Wyoming and we have to be available for patients that are incredibly sick in order to support them. Because of that we have to keep an eye on resources,” said Ellner.
St. V’s is continuing scheduled procedures and surgeries, but are actively monitoring capacity and staffing to provide the safe care.
Visitation
On Monday, both Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare updated visitation policies.
Billings Clinic is allowing two visitors who are age 18 and older per patient per day beginning Monday, Aug. 30.
St. V’s is allowing only one visitor over 18 years old per patient per day. The standard applies to all patients, including inpatients, outpatients and same day surgery or procedural patients. The precautions will go into effect Tuesday, Aug. 31, according to Regional Director of Communications Angela Douglas.
At both hospitals, visitors are not allowed for COVID positive patents. If a loved one is passing, family members will have one opportunity to visit. Only one visitor will be allowed at a time.
Visitors with COVID symptoms or exposure will not be allowed into the hospital. St. V’s asks visitors to bring their own mask if possible.
Jail outbreak
The Yellowstone County Detention Facility has had a COVID outbreak of up to 22 positive COVID cases. The number of active cases fluctuates as inmates move in and out of isolation requirements, according to Sheriff Mike Linder.
The announcement of an outbreak was released Tuesday Aug. 24, at which time eight inmates had tested positive.
“We have initiated protocols that were developed and put into place early on during the pandemic. Some of these protocols include enhanced testing, isolation, temperature monitoring and limiting non-essential access to the detention facility. Personal protective supplies and sanitizer are being supplied and the medical staff at the jail is monitoring the situation and treating as needed,” Linder said.
There is room for isolation when needed, but overcrowding in the jail makes social distancing almost impossible.
Masks are provided, but are not mandated. Vaccinations are also available for those who want them.
Linder said he did not know how many vaccinations had been administered at the facility or what percentage of inmates were vaccinated.
So far, none have had severe COVID symptoms or needed transport to the hospital.