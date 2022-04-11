Billings Clinic's partner hospital in Wyoming lands $37M USDA loan

The Riverton Medical District's plan to build a new hospital in the Wyoming community has advanced with a USDA Rural Development loan of $37 million.

This is the largest award USDA has ever provided in Wyoming. The low-interest loan the Medical District team to move ahead with the next steps for a locally owned and governed health care facility.

“We are absolutely thrilled about USDA’s positive response to the plans and we are extremely thankful for their confidence in in our Riverton Medical District,” said board member Corte McGuffey. “With this terrific news we will move forward with additional plans to provide excellent health care for the Riverton region. Special thanks to our supporters throughout the community, including the Eastern Shoshone Tribe for helping us secure the land.”

“This citizen-led effort seeking access to quality health care has been daunting and inspiring,” said Glenn Pauley, state director for USDA Rural Development.

The low-interest USDA Community Facilities loan adds to the recent positive news of the Riverton Medical District signing a letter of intent with Billings Clinic to be the clinical and management partner for the new facility. Billings Clinic has an affiliation network featuring relationships with 17 health care facilities, including in numerous Wyoming communities such as Basin, Lovell, Powell and a clinic in Cody.

“The Riverton Medical District’s forward progress is a critical step in this process and we congratulate them on this major development,” said Dr. Clint Seger, Billings Clinic Regional Chief Medical Officer. “Our shared values aim to keep people close to home for their care, and this helps all of us do that.”

Riverton Medical District plans to offer primary, acute, emergency and specialty health care services with a focus on being responsible community partners and providing local jobs in central Wyoming, officials said.

Members of the Riverton Medical District embarked on the project more than three years ago, McGuffey said. “Our community members have taken a stand to support this effort from the very beginning. It is only because of their unwavering confidence in us that we will have a community governed hospital that will bring medical security back to our area for generations to come.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0