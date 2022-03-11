Billings Costco plans move to lot at Shiloh Road and Zoo Drive

Costco plans to relocate its Billings store from its spot on King Avenue West to a new lot at the corner of Zoo Drive and Shiloh Road.

The 25-acre parcel, officially at 3840 Zoo Drive, would be home to a newly built Costco warehouse pending approval of the city. Costco's preliminary plans for developing the site include a parking lot configuration not allowed by current zoning and as such would need special approval.

Plans describe a 166,388-square-foot warehouse with a nine-pump fuel station and 852 parking stalls.

The area along Zoo Drive and Shiloh Road is zoned heavy commercial and requires that a development's principle structure be next to the road with the parking lot either behind or to the side.

The Canyon Creek ditch bisects the top of the property that Costco wants to develop, running from Zoo Drive to Shiloh Road across land where the warehouse would have to be built under the heavy commercial zoning requirements.

To avoid relocating that stretch of the ditch or building on top of it, developers want to build the parking lot around it and place the building further back on the property.

-- This story will be updated

