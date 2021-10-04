Billings creates draft map outlining where recreational pot shops can set up storefronts

Marijuana sellers this week will see the first draft of regulations that the city is proposing should voters in November approve recreational marijuana storefronts to set up shop in Billings.

The city's zoning commission on Tuesday night will take a first pass at new zoning regulations drafted to regulate where in the city recreational marijuana dispensaries can operate. If the commission approves, the zoning recommendations will go before the Billings City Council for approval later this month.

Along with the draft zoning requirements, council will also decide whether to set a cap on the number of recreational marijuana business licenses it issues and whether to use a lottery system to select which businesses are awarded the licenses.

"We are in the process of drafting an ordinance for your review," said city attorney Gina Dahl.

Statewide legalization of adult-use marijuana goes into effect on Jan. 1. State law breaks down the recreational marijuana industry into seven categories, from storefront sales to cultivation to distribution. All will be legal in Billings at the start of the year with the exception of the storefronts.