Billings emergency docs need your help: Stay home

It’s an enormous economic and personal sacrifice, but as a community it buys us something priceless: It buys us time. Time to prepare. Time to expand testing capability so that anyone with symptoms can get tested and get a result in minutes, not days. Time to develop treatments and medications that can reduce the risk of death. Time to develop a vaccine that can prevent you from ever getting COVID-19.

Right now, healthcare workers are making plans to live apart from our families — in a separate house, hotel, or trailer, potentially for months — to keep them safe from bringing this virus home to them. We are writing the last will and testament that we never found time to write, but really need now because we are worried we might die of COVID-19. We are reusing personal protective equipment and making our own because there may not be enough.

We are confident in our ability to save lives and serve our community to the best of our ability. But, we need you to treat this situation seriously — because it is.