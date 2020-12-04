Billings grain elevator relocating east of Huntley in 2021

The days are numbered for the only operating grain elevator in Billings.

Gavilon Grain, whose galvanized steel bins tower over First Avenue South, has been building a new elevator on sprawling acreage east of Huntley. Both the growth of the city and the modern way that grain is stored and shipped have passed the South Side elevator by.

“We are building the new state-of-the-art concrete elevator in Huntley with more than 2.3 million bushels of total storage capacity,” said Patrick Burke, a spokesperson for Nebraska-based Gavilon. “With new efficiencies in elevation capacity, this will more than triple our inbound receiving capabilities and will also drastically increase our ability to supply the market in a timely matter.”

Permit details for the new grain terminal put the permanent grain storage at 750,000 bushels, with enough room to store another 1.5 million grain bushels on the ground. It’s the kind of storage the downtown Billings location can't accommodate.

Beside the new elevators is a mile-long loop of railroad track, capable of accommodating a unit train of 110 cars or more in a matter of hours. The cars travel in a circle passing by a loadout area capable of moving 38,000 bushels an hour. As a rule of thumb, each grain car holds about 3,200 bushels of wheat.

