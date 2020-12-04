Billings grain elevator relocating east of Huntley in 2021

The days are numbered for the only operating grain elevator in Billings.
Gavilon Grain, whose galvanized steel bins tower over First Avenue South, has been building a new elevator on sprawling acreage east of Huntley. Both the growth of the city and the modern way that grain is stored and shipped have passed the South Side elevator by.
“We are building the new state-of-the-art concrete elevator in Huntley with more than 2.3 million bushels of total storage capacity,” said Patrick Burke, a spokesperson for Nebraska-based Gavilon. “With new efficiencies in elevation capacity, this will more than triple our inbound receiving capabilities and will also drastically increase our ability to supply the market in a timely matter.”
Permit details for the new grain terminal put the permanent grain storage at 750,000 bushels, with enough room to store another 1.5 million grain bushels on the ground. It’s the kind of storage the downtown Billings location can't accommodate.
Beside the new elevators is a mile-long loop of railroad track, capable of accommodating a unit train of 110 cars or more in a matter of hours. The cars travel in a circle passing by a loadout area capable of moving 38,000 bushels an hour. As a rule of thumb, each grain car holds about 3,200 bushels of wheat.
The new elevator, about a mile east of Huntley at 1719 S. 4th Road, marks a progression of the rail-intense businesses expanding east and west of the railyards in Billings and Laurel. Sidings for cars now extend miles west of the Montana RailLink yard in Laurel. East of Billings, there’s a fertilizer loading depot between Lockwood and Huntley, a regional car shredding plant and soon the Gavilon elevator.
The relocation of the Billings elevator comes nearly a decade after a flurry of modern elevator construction, during which foreign investors built nine million-plus bushel elevators across the state, most in the Golden Triangle region of north central Montana and the Montana Hi-Line. There were two things driving the build out, with each elevator and loading facility costing about $20 million.
First, BNSF railroad was offering discounted rates for unit trains. The old-school grain trains of 52 cars or fewer were becoming less economical for elevators. The disadvantage was passed down to farmers in what they were being paid for wheat. Building out of the problem required larger elevators with enough track to accommodate loading 110 cars.
The second thing driving the trend was foreign buyers preferring to buy grain on contract and take possession when the wheat was unloaded from the farmer’s truck at the elevator.
