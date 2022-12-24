Billings man accused of sex crimes on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation

A Billings man is accused of sexually abusing women on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation over a period of several years.

Travis Joe Ridenour, 34, pleaded not guilty earlier this month in U.S. District Court to one count of aggravated sexual abuse and three counts of abusive sexual contact.

Ridenour, who also goes by Travis Lamere, allegedly forced one woman into sex acts on at least three occasions. Lamere assaulted the woman two times in 2009, court documents said, and once on Christmas Eve 2013. Ridenour sexually abused another woman sometime between 2019 and 2020, according to charging documents. All four crimes allegedly occurred near Busby.

Ridenour was indicted in September of this year, and authorities arrested him December 15. He appeared in federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan the following day. Ridenour has a trial scheduled in February 2023.

Dean Alan Smith, a 66-year-old pastor from Lame Deer, also pleaded not guilty this month to sex crimes committed on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation. Federal prosecutors allege Smith sexually assaulted four victims between 2017 and 2019. Three of those victims, court documents said, were children.

If convicted of aggravated sexual abuse, Ridenour could be sentenced up to life in prison, along with a lifetime of federal supervision, should he be released.

All of the victims in the indictments filed against Ridenour and Smith, court documents said, were Indigenous girls and women. In the United States, more than half of all American Indian and Alaska Native women have experienced sexual violence during their lifetime, according to data from the National Institute of Justice.