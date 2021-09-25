Billings man killed in crash on Highway 3

A Billings man died Thursday after a pickup truck that he was traveling in went off the road near Lavina.

Golden Valley Undersheriff Mark Olson identified the driver as Julien Ransom, with the cause of death being blunt force trauma.

The 29-year-old was traveling south on Montana Highway 3 in a Dodge Ram, according to a crash narrative from Montana Highway Patrol. The truck went to the right side of the road near mile marker 44 and struck the guardrail. It overturned and went into a gully.

“We know that it happened sometime before 7 a.m., because that’s when we first got reports of debris on the road,” Olson told the Gazette on Saturday.

MHP Trooper John Nickelson estimated that crash could have occurred as early as midnight. Ransom managed to get out of the truck following the wreck, according to evidence gathered so far in the investigation, but later died at the scene. Drugs, alcohol and speed are not suspected to be factors in crash

"Our suspicion is that there was another person in that vehicle when the crash occurred," Nickelson said.