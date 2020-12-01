Billings man killed in rollover near Broadus identified

The 60-year-old man killed in a crash outside of Broadus on Friday has been identified.

Randall Leifert died in a rollover crash while traveling on U.S. Highway 212 near mile marker 80, Denni Schuetzle with the Powder River County Sheriff’s Office told The Gazette.

The Gazette previously reported that Leifert, a resident of Billings, was driving a pickup truck with a trailer westbound when he passed a semi, according to a narrative from the Montana Highway Patrol. Leiftert lost control of his pickup truck when he moved back into westbound lane, crossing the center line and going off the left side of the road.

The pickup truck rolled and crashed into a ditch, and Leifert was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash was reported at 4:51 p.m. Friday. An investigation into the crash is ongoing, but drugs and alcohol are not suspected as factors.

There have been 186 fatalities on Montana’s roads in 2020, according to the latest weekly MHP report. Deadly wrecks in the state are up by nearly 7% compared to last year.

