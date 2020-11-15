Billings man remains missing; anyone with information asked to call police

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued Saturday for a Billings an last seen on Nov. 12 expired Sunday, but the man remains missing.

Anyone with information about Mitchel Edward Kraske is asked to call the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8460 or call 911.

Kraske, age 54, has a medical condition and his family is concerned because he has been unable to take his medication, according to the Saturday advisory.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey jacket with stripes on the sleeves. Kraske is balding with short, gray hair and blue eyes. He was described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 230 pounds.

The notice that the advisory for Kraske had expired was sent out at about 4:05 p.m. Sunday by the Montana Department of Justice.

