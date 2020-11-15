 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Billings man remains missing; anyone with information asked to call police

Billings man remains missing; anyone with information asked to call police

{{featured_button_text}}

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued Saturday for a Billings an last seen on Nov. 12 expired Sunday, but the man remains missing.

Anyone with information about Mitchel Edward Kraske is asked to call the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8460 or call 911. 

Kraske, age 54, has a medical condition and his family is concerned because he has been unable to take his medication, according to the Saturday advisory.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey jacket with stripes on the sleeves. Kraske is balding with short, gray hair and blue eyes. He was described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 230 pounds. 

The notice that the advisory for Kraske had expired was sent out at about 4:05 p.m. Sunday by the Montana Department of Justice.

Mitchel Kraske

Mitchel Edward Kraske, 54, was last seen Nov. 12, 2020. 

 Photo courtesy of the Montana Department of Justice
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Lolo Creek Fish Screen

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News