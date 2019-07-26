The Sweet Grass County Sheriff’s Office identified a man who fell into the Main Boulder River near the Fourmile Campground on Wednesday.
Bradford Wade Meadows, 50, of Billings, still has not been found, despite crews searching for nearly three days.
Meadows fell into the river on Wednesday while he was fishing. His fiancée, who was onshore, called in to report the fall at around noon. Responders began searching the area that day sometime between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Multiple agencies searched for Meadows until dark Wednesday and resumed their search Thursday and Friday. A search crew from Sweet Grass and Stillwater County continued to look for Meadows on Friday.
The search is focused along the banks of the river near the Fourmile Campground, where swift currents and a waterfall, roughly 100 yards downstream of where Meadows went into the water, have created safety concerns for search and rescue teams, Sweet Grass Sheriff Alan Ronneberg said Thursday. Meadows was still not found when the release was sent around 5 p.m.
“High water and treacherous terrain still hamper the crew working the search area,” according to a press release by the Sweet Grass County Sheriff’s Office. “No further clues to the whereabouts of Bradford have been found.”
Sweet Grass County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information about Meadows to call 406-932-5143.