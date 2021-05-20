Billings medical school ready to break ground

Rocky Vista University officials said Thursday they’re close to breaking ground on their new medical school in Billings.
“We just bought millions of dollars’ worth of steel. We’re that far along,” said RVU Provost David Forstein. The $50 million private Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine on the Billings West End at Monad and Shiloh could be “under roof” by December, he added. Billings company Langlas & Associates is the building contractor.
Earlier this week, RVU confirmed it has received permission to move forward on its Billings medical school from the Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation (COCA).
A rival private DO medical school has been proposed in Great Falls. The New York City-based Touro College has proposed a medical school that would partner with Benefis Hospital to provide clinical rotations for students. Touro hopes to receive permission to proceed from COCA by August.
Despite RVU being much further along in the accreditation process, Benefis officials say they’re moving ahead with plans for a Touro medical school.
In the meantime, a debate led largely by doctors carries on about whether Montana even needs a new medical school, let alone two.
Dr. Paul Dolan, chief medical officer with Benefis Health System in Great Falls is among those who are skeptical Montana could support two new private medical schools. It could, however, accommodate one, he insisted.
Touro College has proposed a medical school that would graduate as many as 125 students a year. Those students would do their clinical work in Benefis and other regional hospitals and clinics.
RVU being ahead in the accreditation race may not make much of a difference in Touro’s plans, Dolan said. “But, we are disappointed in the timing because we had been working at this well before Billings began its process with RVU.”
Dolan was a little chagrined that Forstein is also chair of COCA. Forstein is also the previous dean of the Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine in New York.
“This is a very unusual process, to be conducted in this way,” Dolan said.
RVU officials say there is no conflict of interest. Forstein has recused himself from all COCA discussions pertaining to the proposed Billings medical school and Touro College, said Julia Rosenthal, RVU’s vice president of enrollment management and external relations.
She said RVU recognizes the shortage of physicians in Montana and the region and has no issue with another medical school wishing to come to the state.
It’s that chronic shortage of doctors in rural Montana that both medical schools say they can help remedy. Numerous studies have found that a significant number of new doctors practice in the region where they graduated from medical school.
“Exposing them to Montana gives us a better shot at having them practice in the state,” Dolan said. “The majority of doctors in Montana aren’t from Montana.”
State already has medical school
That doctor shortage, however, also fuels the argument against new medical schools coming to Montana. Doctors here already have heavy workloads and adding supervision and training of medical students could be overwhelming and detract from patient care, critics say. Adding residencies for graduating medical students is also expensive, are limited partly by the number of patients available, and are subject to federal limits.
A group of more than 50 Montana doctors recently signed an open letter to RVU saying Montana already is affiliated with a top-rated medical school at the University of Washington. Each year, at least 30 Montana students are accepted into Washington’s regional medical education program, WWAMI (Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho).
Along with the doctor shortage in the region, there is also a shortage of staff and positions currently available to accommodate hundreds of new medical school students in the state needing internships and residency opportunities, the doctors said in their letter.
“We cannot solve the physician shortage by simply creating more medical students. Currently, there are more medical school graduates than there are internship and residency opportunities,” the letter stated.
Colorado-based RVU, which has a second campus in Ivins, Utah, said that to date it has helped health care facilities create 18 new residency programs yielding 327 resident positions. The school also has a record of having close to 96% of its graduates land a residency.
Among the criteria for accrediting RVU’s Billings school is a demonstration it has arranged enough partnerships with medical facilities where medical students could do their clinical rotation training.
Billings Clinic has declined to partner with RVU after two of its executive representatives made ethnically and gender-charged comments that the hospital said are "inconsistent with Billings Clinic's core values."
In Grand Junction, Colorado, Community Hospital had been offering clinical opportunities for RVU students but is severing its relationship with the medical school over “misunderstandings that have since been cleared up,” said RVU’s Dr. David Park, who will be dean of the Billings school.
Economic impact
RVU expects to admit its first class of 80 students in the summer of 2023, with the first round of clinical clerkship rotations beginning in July 2025. Upon completion, the Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine will be housed in a 135,000-square-foot facility on a 12-acre campus on the West End, the university said. The economic impact of the school’s first two years would be $78 million, 350 jobs and add $1.2 million to the tax base, RVU said in a statement.
Even without Billings Clinic’s participation, RVU said it already has enough rotation spots arranged in the region to accommodate its first class of students.
SCL Health Montana, which operates St. Vincent Healthcare hospital in Billings, continues to support RVU’s development of a medical school in Billings, while also continuing its long-time commitment to WWAMI and Rocky Mountain College's physician’s assistant program.
St. Vincent remains “committed to meeting the healthcare needs of our community, especially in underserved and rural areas across this great state and in this region,” said Dr. Michael Bush, St. V’s chief medical officer. “Ensuring we have an aligned and committed community partner to address the need is critical, which is why St. Vincent Healthcare is excited by the possibility of this potential community partnership” with RVU in Billings.
Bush said hospital officials believe a medical school in Billings will greatly benefit the community and Montana in the short and long-term.
“To enhance our ability to serve and support all medical students, we plan to develop an office of medical education which will strengthen the overall experience for all parties involved,” Bush said.
Improving medical education in Billings will subsequently provide better medical care throughout our region and state, he added. “We look forward to the future in which medical education is an essential part of what we do as a medical community.”