Billings medical school ready to break ground

“We cannot solve the physician shortage by simply creating more medical students. Currently, there are more medical school graduates than there are internship and residency opportunities,” the letter stated.

Colorado-based RVU, which has a second campus in Ivins, Utah, said that to date it has helped health care facilities create 18 new residency programs yielding 327 resident positions. The school also has a record of having close to 96% of its graduates land a residency.

Among the criteria for accrediting RVU’s Billings school is a demonstration it has arranged enough partnerships with medical facilities where medical students could do their clinical rotation training.

Billings Clinic has declined to partner with RVU after two of its executive representatives made ethnically and gender-charged comments that the hospital said are "inconsistent with Billings Clinic's core values."

In Grand Junction, Colorado, Community Hospital had been offering clinical opportunities for RVU students but is severing its relationship with the medical school over “misunderstandings that have since been cleared up,” said RVU’s Dr. David Park, who will be dean of the Billings school.

Economic impact