Billings Police investigating a shooting on Florine Lane

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police are investigating a shooting in the 10 block of Florine Lane in Billings.

One man has been taken to an area hospital Monday evening, Billings Police said in a tweet.

Police say there is no threat to the public and have asked residents to avoid Florine Lane, which has been blocked off.

On Sunday night, a 50-year-old man died after being shot on the South Side of Billings. He died not long after at an area hospital.

The man's death is being investigated as a homicide, according to BPD Lt. Dave Cardillo.

The shooting happened in a front yard on the 100 block of South 31st Street, and the victim died shortly after, Cardillo said.

Love 5 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 9 Angry 9