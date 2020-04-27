Billings Police investigating a shooting on Florine Lane
Florine Lane shooting investigation

Billings police investigate a shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Florine Lane Monday evening.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Police are investigating a shooting in the 10 block of Florine Lane in Billings.

One man has been taken to an area hospital Monday evening, Billings Police said in a tweet.

Police say there is no threat to the public and have asked residents to avoid Florine Lane, which has been blocked off.

On Sunday night, a 50-year-old man died after being shot on the South Side of Billings. He died not long after at an area hospital.

The man's death is being investigated as a homicide, according to BPD Lt. Dave Cardillo.

The shooting happened in a front yard on the 100 block of South 31st Street, and the victim died shortly after, Cardillo said.

