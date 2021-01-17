Billings police investigating after Avenue D parking lot shooting injures man

A 34-year-old man was shot early Sunday morning while he was in a parking lot on the 1600 block of Avenue D after someone began shooting at a group of people, according to a social media post from the Billings Police Department.

The shooting was reported at about 12:44 a.m. "A disturbance broke out in which a male began firing at another group of subjects," with a gun, police wrote in a social media update issued shortly before 12:20 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the injured man was not involved in a disturbance that preceded the shooting and that he had been in the parking lot area when one of the rounds struck him.

Police initially gave a location of 1600 Ave. D for the shooting, which would place it at Shooters Bar Grill and Casino. Sgt. Shane Winden clarified Sunday afternoon that the shooting may be associated with Shooters but the location was the 1600 block of Avenue D east of the bar in a large parking lot area more towards Yellowstone Fitness and the vacant Sears building.

"It was clearly a disturbance between subjects that knew each other, and it went south at some point and someone drew a firearm" Winden said.