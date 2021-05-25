Billings police searching for two people in connection to assault of Northern Cheyenne councilmember

Investigators are searching for two people in connection to an assault of a Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council member in Billings.
Silver Little Eagle, the youngest person ever elected to the council, was hospitalized following an assault at a downtown hotel May 16. Billings Police were called to the scene by a family member of Little Eagle. A second man, a 31-year-old from Lame Deer, was also found to have been assaulted at the same time and place as Little Eagle, according to a press release from the Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley.
Authorities are looking for a 25-year-old woman from St. Xavier, and a 27-year-old from an unknown town for questioning. As of Tuesday, no arrests had been made by Billings police, nor charges filed in Yellowstone County in connection with either reported assault.
“There is believed to be a partner family member association between the 31-year-old male and the 27-year-old female person of interest. Further, it is believed there is some type of association between all parties involved and the crime is not believed to be a random act of violence between unknown parties,” Wooley said in the statement published Tuesday.
Little Eagle,23, is one of four Northern Cheyenne tribal members representing the Lame Deer District on the Tribal Council, which includes the largest town within the Northern Cheyenne Nation. She was sworn in last November, after a historic election that saw women elected to every open council seat, along with the president and vice president positions. She worked as an activities coordinator for the tribe’s Elderly Program prior to the election, delivering meals to elders at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wooley said via email that BPD has a practice of not identifying survivors of violent crime, but “the case involving Silver Little Eagle has become very public and acknowledged by the victim’s family and the County Attorney’s Office.”
Little Eagle’s father, Goldstein Silver Eagle, told The Gazette she spent a day in the hospital, and is currently recovering with the assistance of friends and family. A GoFundMe page launched to cover the costs of her recovery has generated more than $25,000 in the past three days.
In a statement published on social media, her family said they were grateful that Little Eagle did not become another statistic contributing to the state and nationwide crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people. Four out of five American Indian and Alaska Native have experienced violence, according to data from the National Institute of Justice. Those same women are 1.5 times as likely as non-Hispanic white women to be physically injured.
Little Eagle and her family said that among these statistics are real women, “sisters, daughters, mothers and tribal leaders.”
“Had Councilwoman Little Eagle not been found by a family member, it is very likely she would have died from this violent attack. That speaks to the severity of her injuries. We are calling for justice that the perpetrators are prosecuted for this crime,” the statement read.
Billings police also recovered Silver Eagle's vehicle that was reported to have been stolen at the time of the assault. Officers found the vehicle on the 1700 block of Montana Avenue, according to Tuesday’s press release from BPD.
The investigation is still ongoing, and BPD will not provide any information on the severity of Little Eagle’s injuries. There is no indication that the assault was racially motivated, or connected to human trafficking, according to the statement from BPD.