Billings police searching for two people in connection to assault of Northern Cheyenne councilmember

Investigators are searching for two people in connection to an assault of a Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council member in Billings.

Silver Little Eagle, the youngest person ever elected to the council, was hospitalized following an assault at a downtown hotel May 16. Billings Police were called to the scene by a family member of Little Eagle. A second man, a 31-year-old from Lame Deer, was also found to have been assaulted at the same time and place as Little Eagle, according to a press release from the Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley.

Authorities are looking for a 25-year-old woman from St. Xavier, and a 27-year-old from an unknown town for questioning. As of Tuesday, no arrests had been made by Billings police, nor charges filed in Yellowstone County in connection with either reported assault.

“There is believed to be a partner family member association between the 31-year-old male and the 27-year-old female person of interest. Further, it is believed there is some type of association between all parties involved and the crime is not believed to be a random act of violence between unknown parties,” Wooley said in the statement published Tuesday.