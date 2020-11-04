Billings prerelease death in August attributed to drug overdose

The 25-year-old man who died in August while in custody at a Billings prerelease center was killed by an overdose.

The cause of death for Rafael Gneiting was fentanyl and mitragynine intoxication, Deputy Yellowstone County Coroner Rich Hoffman said Wednesday. Mitragynine is a compound in kratom, a legal drug that can have psychotropic effects.

An autopsy was conducted in August, but toxicology results took longer to return.

Gneiting's mother, Angela Gneiting, said her son had recently completed a 10-month program at NEXUS Treatment Center in Lewistown. He'd been considering returning home to the Flathead Valley and was talking about a recovery plan and AA groups he'd need to connect with.

"He just sounded more hopeful, you know? Like he had hope in his voice," Angela Gneiting said. "Addiction sucks, let me tell you."

Angela Gneiting said she was told by law enforcement that the pills her son was found with were designed to look like oxycodone, a far less powerful opioid than fentanyl.