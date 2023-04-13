Kyle McCaffrey, a Billings-based tattoo artist, will speak and share his portfolio of work at the Northwest College Art Department on April 17. The presentation will run from noon to 1 p.m. in Room 4 of NWC’s Cabre Building.

McCaffrey is a Northwest College graduate who earned his Associates degree in art from NWC in 2010. He creates custom tattoo designs and adaptations at Bombshell Piercing and Tattoo in Billings. In addition to sharing images of his work, he will discuss the process of becoming a tattoo artist.

The event is free and open to the NWC community and public. Light lunch refreshments will be served.