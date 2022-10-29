Billings teen killed in head-on crash near Belgrade

Two people, one of whom was a teen from Billings, died earlier this week in a head-on crash west of Belgrade.

The 18-year-old Billings woman was driving on Interstate 90 on Thursday night when her vehicle collided with an SUV traveling in the wrong lane, according to a statement from the Montana Highway Patrol.

The Billings woman was going east on the interstate, MHP reported. About halfway between Manhattan and Belgrade, an SUV going west in the eastbound lane hit her vehicle head-on. The SUV was driven by a 25-year-old woman from Bozeman. Both were traveling alone.

Emergency crews responded within minutes of the crash occurring, but pronounced both drivers dead at the scene. Intoxication is suspected to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation. Both women were wearing seat belts when the wreck occurred, according to MHP.

Following Thursday’s fatal crash, 176 people have died on Montana’s roads in 2022, according to data from MHP. Despite a historic and horrific pileup this year outside of Hardin over the summer in which six people were killed, deadly crashes are down compared to last year. By the end of October in 2021, MHP reported 192 deaths. That year ended with around 215 fatalities.

In the autumn and winter months, MHP Sgt. Jay Nelson previously told the Gazette, fatal wrecks tend to decrease while minor crashes experience an uptick. Motorists are drive more slowly, he said, but their doing so in icy conditions.

Intoxicated drivers, whether under the influence of alcohol or drugs, account for about half of all fatalities investigated by MHP so far this year, according to preliminary MHP data.