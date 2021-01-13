Billings to see strong winds Wednesday afternoon and into the night

Strong, potentially record-setting winds capable of causing property damage and power outages are expected to begin Wednesday afternoon in Billings and continue into the evening.

Coupled with above-average temperatures and dry conditions, the winds are also expected to increase the potential for grass fires. The weather service has issued high wind warnings for portions of central, south-central, and southeastern Montana.

The National Weather Service in Billings expects the strongest winds to start in Billings at around 2 p.m. and continue until 10 p.m. Wind will be blowing out of the west and northwest to the east and southeast.

Sustained winds are expected to range between 30 and 50 mph. Gusts could be measured as high as 60 to 80 mph. The strongest wind gust measured in Billings for the month of January is 67 mph. That record was set on the same date — Jan. 13 — in 2014. The weather service has wind gust records going back to 1970.

"It looks to be a long duration type event," said Bob Setzenfand, a meteorologist with the weather service. "It's not like when sometimes a cold front comes through and you have a gust of 60 miles per hour and that's it. This looks look more like a longer duration, strong wind event."

