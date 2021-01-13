Billings to see strong winds Wednesday afternoon and into the night

7 Day Forecast
Strong, potentially record-setting winds capable of causing property damage and power outages are expected to begin Wednesday afternoon in Billings and continue into the evening.
Coupled with above-average temperatures and dry conditions, the winds are also expected to increase the potential for grass fires. The weather service has issued high wind warnings for portions of central, south-central, and southeastern Montana.
The National Weather Service in Billings expects the strongest winds to start in Billings at around 2 p.m. and continue until 10 p.m. Wind will be blowing out of the west and northwest to the east and southeast.
Sustained winds are expected to range between 30 and 50 mph. Gusts could be measured as high as 60 to 80 mph. The strongest wind gust measured in Billings for the month of January is 67 mph. That record was set on the same date — Jan. 13 — in 2014. The weather service has wind gust records going back to 1970.
"It looks to be a long duration type event," said Bob Setzenfand, a meteorologist with the weather service. "It's not like when sometimes a cold front comes through and you have a gust of 60 miles per hour and that's it. This looks look more like a longer duration, strong wind event."
By 1 p.m. NorthWestern Energy had already received reports of power outages. By 2:20 p.m. the power company had nine reported outages spread across Midtown and the South Side, with each affecting up to 50 customers. One outage near Mullowney Lane and Elysian Road was reported to be affecting between 51 and 400 customers. Only one outage was shown as confirmed on NorthWestern's online electric outage map. South of Monad Road on South 32nd Street West near Georgina Drive, the outage was affecting between 51 and 400 customers.
A strong upper air trough moving across the state from west to east is central to the setup for the wind event, according to Setzenfand. Strong winds aloft associated with the trough will come down to the surface because of a downward motion on the western side of the trough.
More typical wind events in the region are mostly associated with the foothills, but Setzenfand said the plains would also see strong winds.
Around noon the airport weather station showed a temperature of 58 degrees. Setzenfand said the high would stay around there for the day, and that typically this time of year Billings sees a daily high of around 22 degrees.
The winds will lessen in severity overnight but continue into the day Thursday when they should range between 45 and 50 mph.
