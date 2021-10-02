Billings woman killed in wreck outside of Columbus

A Billings woman died Friday when her car collided with a semi-truck outside of Columbus.

The 38-year-old woman was driving a Nissan sedan east on Interstate 90, according to a crash narrative from Montana Highway Patrol. A truck hauling two trailers drove onto the interstate from a rest stop near mile marker 419, and was rear-ended by the Nissan.

The driver of the Nissan, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. The truck driver, a 62-year-old man from Buffalo, New York, was not injured.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at about 10:40 in the morning. MHP Trooper Michael Severson told the Gazette on Saturday that the investigation into the wreck, which occurred east of Columbus, is still ongoing. The woman was not speeding, he said, and neither drugs nor alcohol are considered to be factors in the crash.

More than 170 people have died on Montana’s roads so far in 2021, according to data from MHP, with at least four fatalities reported in the past week. Deadly crashes are up by around 10% compared to his same time last year.

A rollover crash Wednesday in Rosebud County killed a man from Seattle and put a woman in the hospital. MHP also responded to fatal crashes in Silver Bow and Flathead counties.

