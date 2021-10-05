Billings woman who died in crash on I-90 identified

The Stillwater County Coroner's Office has identified the Billings woman who died in a Friday crash on Interstate 90 near Columbus.

Ashley Marie Ramirez, 38, died after rear-ending a truck hauling two trailers that was merging on to the highway from the rest area on-ramp near mile marker 419.

Ramirez, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. The truck driver, a 62-year-old man from Buffalo, Wyoming, was not injured, according to a report from the Montana Highway Patrol.

