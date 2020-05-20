Bison injures visitor in Yellowstone days after park reopens

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Yellowstone National Park visitor was injured by a bison Wednesday afternoon, according to park officials.

A female visitor was knocked to the ground and injured by a bison in the Old Faithful Upper Geyser Basin after approaching the animal too closely, according to a press release by Yellowstone National Park. The park did not release the person's name, age or where she is from.

Park emergency medical providers assessed the visitor, who declined to be taken to the hospital. The incident is under investigation, and there is no additional information at this time, the release states. This is the first incident of a bison injuring a visitor in 2020.

The park reopened its two Wyoming entrances Monday after a seven-week closure was enacted to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Three of the five entry gates to Yellowstone are in Montana. At least one of those gates is expected to open June 1.