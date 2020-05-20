Bison injures visitor in Yellowstone days after park reopens

A Yellowstone National Park visitor was injured by a bison Wednesday afternoon, according to park officials.
A female visitor was knocked to the ground and injured by a bison in the Old Faithful Upper Geyser Basin after approaching the animal too closely, according to a press release by Yellowstone National Park. The park did not release the person's name, age or where she is from.
Park emergency medical providers assessed the visitor, who declined to be taken to the hospital. The incident is under investigation, and there is no additional information at this time, the release states. This is the first incident of a bison injuring a visitor in 2020.
The park reopened its two Wyoming entrances Monday after a seven-week closure was enacted to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Three of the five entry gates to Yellowstone are in Montana. At least one of those gates is expected to open June 1.
In 2019, a bison charged a 9-year-old girl in the park, catching her and tossing her into the air. She was later released from the Old Faithful Clinic.
Officials also investigated a man reaching over a railing to pet a bison on the head last July.
Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild. When an animal is near a trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, park officials advise visitors to give it space. People should stay at least 25 yards (23 meters) away from all large animals — bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes. They also should stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. If need be, people should turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity, according to park literature.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!