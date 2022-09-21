Black-footed ferret panel discussion looks at success of recovery efforts

A panel of experts from around the country will discuss black-footed ferret conservation on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody, Wyoming.

Moderated by Pitchfork Ranch owner Lenox Baker, the discussion explores the challenges, breakthroughs and contributions of these experts to the conservation of the endangered black-footed ferret in the Bighorn Basin region.

Doors to the Center of the West’s Coe Auditorium open at 5:50 p.m. The panel discussion takes place from 6–7:30 p.m. Also in attendance will be “Dude,” a live black-footed ferret from the Black-footed Ferret Recovery Program at the National Black-footed Ferret Conservation Center.

The story of the 1981 re-discovery of a small population of black-footed ferrets near Meeteetse, Wyoming, is fairly well-known. From that small group of individuals, biologists helped save black-footed ferrets from the brink of extinction through a captive breeding program. Less well-known is what has happened in the area of black-footed ferret conservation since then. This panel discussion brings listeners up to date, “From the Big Picture to the Itty-bitty Picture.”

The panelists include:

• Ryan Phelan, co-founder and executive director of Revive & Restore, with a mission to enhance biodiversity through the genetic rescue of endangered and extinct species.

• Oliver Ryder, the Kleberg Endowed Director of Conservation Genetics with the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

• Zack Walker, nongame supervisor with the Wyoming Game & Fish Department.

• Steve Olson, director of the government affairs program with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.