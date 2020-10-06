Black v. McKinnon: Montana Supreme Court race heats up

"I have a judicial philosophy which, if they support that, then they contribute,” McKinnon said.

McKinnon noted she has voted with the court's majority 94% of the time, over the course of 1,965 opinions she’s participated in during her tenure.

“So I don’t think you can characterize me as conservative unless you want to characterize the court as a whole as conservative,” she said.

When she hasn't joined with the majority, she authored a dissent 75% of the time and joined a dissent 25% of the time.

Both candidates talked about the importance of keeping partisan politics out of the courts.

McKinnon said she has never donated to a campaign — partisan or judicial.

Black acknowledged he has donated to more Democratic candidates than Republicans over the years. He said he donates to people he knows who solicit contributions. He added he'd given more money in total to the University of Montana, his alma mater, than he had to electoral candidates.