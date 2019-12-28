The Blackfeet Law Enforcement is asking the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen on Monday.
Arrin Vielle was last seen on Monday morning wearing a blue hoodie, ripped blue jeans and carrying a duffel bag, according to a social media post from BLE.
An attempt to locate the girl was issued on Friday by law enforcement. The 13-year-old is possibly with her non-custodial mother. She also goes by Arrin Reevis or Arrin Sure Chief, according to BLE.
She is described as 5 foot and 4 inches, and weighs 175 lbs. She has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on Vielle is asked to call Blackfeet Law Enforcement at 406-338-4000.