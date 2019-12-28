{{featured_button_text}}
Arrin Vielle

 Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services

The Blackfeet Law Enforcement is asking the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen on Monday. 

Arrin Vielle was last seen on Monday morning wearing a blue hoodie, ripped blue jeans and carrying a duffel bag, according to a social media post from BLE.

An attempt to locate the girl was issued on Friday by law enforcement. The 13-year-old is possibly with her non-custodial mother. She also goes by Arrin Reevis or Arrin Sure Chief, according to BLE. 

She is described as 5 foot and 4 inches, and weighs 175 lbs. She has brown eyes and brown hair. 

Anyone with information on Vielle is asked to call Blackfeet Law Enforcement at 406-338-4000. 

