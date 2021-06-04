Blast at Columbus fireworks plant being investigated by ATF and state fire marshal

Both the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the cause of an explosion at Next FX, which operates a pyrotechnics facility a few miles south of Columbus.

The explosion at the fireworks factory late Thursday roused residents from Columbus to Absarokee, but nobody was injured.

“It was not a normal thing. In 13 years, I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s nothing to be afraid of, just a freak occurrence,” said Nick Jacobs, assistant fire chief of Columbus Fire Rescue.

Jacobs said first responders mobilized around 10 p.m., with residents as far as 10 miles away from the facility on McNaley Road reporting they heard the explosion. A shipping container was completely destroyed, and grass fires burned an estimated 3 to 5 acres.

Daniel Cramer of Enid, Oklahoma, was visiting his parents near Columbus who live four or five miles from the fireworks factory. The family was talking on the porch when they saw the explosion.

"It was like an atomic bomb went off, the whole sky lit up," said Cramer. The family wondered if it might have been an airplane crash.