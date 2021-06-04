Blast at Columbus fireworks plant being investigated by ATF and state fire marshal

Both the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the cause of an explosion at Next FX, which operates a pyrotechnics facility a few miles south of Columbus.
The explosion at the fireworks factory late Thursday roused residents from Columbus to Absarokee, but nobody was injured.
“It was not a normal thing. In 13 years, I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s nothing to be afraid of, just a freak occurrence,” said Nick Jacobs, assistant fire chief of Columbus Fire Rescue.
Jacobs said first responders mobilized around 10 p.m., with residents as far as 10 miles away from the facility on McNaley Road reporting they heard the explosion. A shipping container was completely destroyed, and grass fires burned an estimated 3 to 5 acres.
Daniel Cramer of Enid, Oklahoma, was visiting his parents near Columbus who live four or five miles from the fireworks factory. The family was talking on the porch when they saw the explosion.
"It was like an atomic bomb went off, the whole sky lit up," said Cramer. The family wondered if it might have been an airplane crash.
"And, then, like 15 or 20 second later, we felt it. We felt the boom roll past," he said. "It was really powerful, and then all the emergency cars started rolling past and we knew something was up."
He was relieved to learn that no one was hurt.
"After we saw all the police, we thought the worst," Cramer said.
Columbus Fire Rescue was assisted by Absarokee Fire, and deputies with the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene. Jacobs said the fires were under control by about 1 a.m., and crews remained on site through the morning.
Staff with Next FX declined to comment on the extent of the damage. Founded in 2001, the pyrotechnics manufacturer has been at its current 240-acre production site since 2015, according to the company’s website. The company has supplied the pyrotechnics for concerts, Fourth of July displays and NFL games.
In 2004, two staff members with Next FX pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to illegally transport hazardous wastes and illegal storage of explosives. The charge stemmed from when the fireworks manufacturer operated out of Missouri, according to an announcement from the Office of the Inspector General of the Department of Transportation.
The ATF is tasked with regulating and investigating the commercial fireworks industry in the United States. Personnel with the ATF and the Fire Marshal’s Office could not be reached for comment.