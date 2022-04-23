Blizzard conditions close HWY 212

Heavy snow and low visibility have caused officials to close a portion of U.S. Highway 212 stretching over 150 miles.

While a drizzle of rain fell on Billings residents Saturday morning, residents of the towns along Highway 212 woke up to blizzard conditions. The National Weather Service has placed a warning in effect for most of Southeastern Montana, with up to a foot of snow expected in some areas, along with 50-mph winds.

The Montana Department of Transportation put out a notice Saturday of severe driving conditions. Slush will make roads slick, and visibility will be at less than ¼ mile due to blowing snow. The department announced that Highway 212 from Hardin to Alzada, near the Wyoming border, would remain closed until conditions approve. The announcement has limited travel for residents of the eastern portion of the Crow Reservation and all of the most populous towns of the Northern Cheyenne Reservation.

Three of the past six fatal crashes reported by Montana Highway Patrol have occurred on icy roads, according to the Missoulian. The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office posted a message to social media telling drivers to be cautious, and be aware of anyone who might be pulled to the side of the road.

The blizzard warning for the region will remain in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday, according to NWS.

